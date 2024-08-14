Subaru’s Solterra EV is the most discounted car (electric or gas) right now

With the deals heating up, many vehicles are selling for thousands under their sticker prices. Subaru’s Solterra EV is the most discounted car in the US right now. And yes, that includes gas-powered and electric vehicles.

After launching its first EV in the US last year, Subaru upgraded the 2024 model with faster charging and new features.

Starting at $46,340, the Solterra’s starting price is already under the average transaction price (ATP) for a new vehicle in the US. According to Kelley Blue Book, the ATP for new vehicles in the US was $48,401, down 3.1% from their peak in December 2022 ($49,929).

After introducing drastic new incentives, Subaru’s Solterra is now the most discounted car on the US market. And yes, that includes gas-powered cars.

According to new Consumer Reports data, Subaru’s EV tops the list, with Solterra models selling for 12% off MSRP. That would mean buyers are getting Solterra’s for around $40,800. That’s over $5,500 in savings.

The study looked at recent transaction data from TrueCar to find where buyers are scoring the biggest savings. Each of the top ten models is selling well below its stick price, at under $50,000.

2024 Subaru Solterra (Source: Subaru)

Subaru’s Solterra is the most discounted car (EV or gas)

The report noted larger discounts on more expensive models like BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes’ EQB was second at 11% off MSRP. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB starts at $53,050.

As the most discount car, it’s no wonder Solterra sales are surging in the US. Subaru sold 1,261 Soltera models last month, up 66% from the 758 sold last year. Subaru has now sold 6,646 Solterra’s in the US through July.

2024 Subaru Solterra (Source: Subaru)

With leases starting at $329 per month for 36 months and $0 down, Subaru’s Solterra is one of the best lease deals (EV or gas) in the US right now.

The 2024 Solterra gets up to 227 miles range with a 72.8 kWh battery. It can also fast charge (10% to 80%) in around 35 minutes to get you back on your adventure. That’s about half the time it took in the previous model.

2024 Subaru Solterra trim Starting Price

(including $1,345

destination fee) Premium $46,340 Limited $49,840 Touring $53,340 2024 Subaru Solterra price and trims

Although it’s based on Toyota’s bZ4X, the Solterra comes with additional features, such as a DriverFocus Distraction Mitigation System and EyeSight Driver Assist, as standard.

Inside, the Solterra features Subaru’s most advanced infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities.

2024 Subaru Solterra interior (Source: Subaru)

Subaru says the Solterra has more cargo space than the Hyundai IONIQ 5 to pack your bikes, camping goods, luggage, and more.

Ready to save big? Subaru’s Solterra is THE best deal on the market right now, making it hard to pass up on the savings. You can use our link to find offers on the 2024 Subaru Solterra in your area. For other deals, check out the EVs for lease under $200 a month this August.