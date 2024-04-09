Ford unveils new 2024 Mustang Mach-E with more range, quicker acceleration, and faster charging

Ford has unveiled its new 2024 Mustang Mach-E lineup, which offers more range, quicker acceleration, and faster charging.

The American automaker has put together a bit of a late model year update as we are already a quarter into the year, but it was worth the wait.

The Mustang Mach-E 2024 results in a nice bump across the board for the electric SUV.

First off, all models are getting a nice little bump in the estimated EPA range with now the extended range battery getting up to 320 miles of range with the rear-wheel-drive motor configuration:

Vehicle 2024 model year EPA-estimated range Improvement Mustang Mach-E Select, standard-range battery, rear-wheel drive 250 + 20 Mustang Mach-E Premium, extended-range battery, rear-wheel drive 320 + 20 Mustang Mach-E GT 280 + 10 Mustang Mach-E Rally 265 N/A

Ford is crediting a new rear motor for the Mustang Mach-E’s increase in range across the board, along with a bunch of other tweaks that add up to a nice efficiency bump.

With the efficiency bump, Ford is bringing a significant improvement in fast-charging time.

Ford is now talking about 36.2 minutes 10 to 80% charge time for the Mach-E trims with extended battery:

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E® SUV with available extended range battery charges almost 20 percent faster with DC fast charging than previous models, enabling drivers to charge from 10-80% in approximately 36.2 minutes and get back on the road – that’s 8.8 minutes faster than previous models – and standard range battery offerings charge 10-80% in 32.3 min, which is 5.7 minutes faster than the Mustang Mach-E at launch5.

Finally, the 2024 model year comes with a performance bump – as well as a new performance trim.

Ford’s new ‘Performance Upgrade’ results in shaving half a second off the Mach-E GT’s 0 to 60 mph acceleration time:

Our 2024 Mustang Mach-E GT with the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Upgrade truly is the quickest Mustang Mach-E to date. 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, it is faster than both the Tesla Model Y Performance and the Porsche Macan 4 Electric. It cracks the quarter mile in 11.8 seconds at 114 mph.

The Performance Upgrade is optional on the Mach-E GT, but it is standard on the new Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally.

Ford says that the new version of the vehicle is tuned for both on-road and off-road, and it is raised full inch higher than the GT:

Rally is raised 1” higher than GT, tuned for both on road and off-road, with rally-inspired appearance wheels, tires, spoilers, and stripe package.

The American automaker released a quick video about the Mach-E’s new trim:

So, in short, the new 2024 model year brings a new trim to the Mach-E, the Rally version, and performance, range, and charging upgrade across the rest of the existing lineup.

Here’s Ford’s official new lineup, with prices, for the 2024 Mustang Mach-E:

If you’re looking for a deal on Ford’s electric SUV, we can help you find the right model at the best price. You can use our link to find great deals on the 2023 and 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E at a dealer near you.