Thinking of buying a Chevy EV? September could be your month

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Sep 12 2024 - 8:54 am PT
26 Comments
Chevy-EV-batteries-China
Chevy Blazer EV (left), Chevy Equinox EV (middle) Chevy Silverado EV (right) (Source: GM)

Chevy is paying dealers to sell as many EVs as possible in September, so this could be the month to buy one.

Chevy is ramping up its EV sales efforts with one of its most aggressive pushes yet, according to CarsDirect. The automaker is offering $1,500 in Dealer Flex Cash for every electric car and truck, as detailed in a bulletin sent to dealers.

Through September 30, Chevy dealers have the chance to score an unadvertised $1,500 incentive on every Equinox EV, Blazer EV, and Silverado EV sold. But it’s not a typical rebate, so there’s no promise those savings will make it to buyers. In more competitive areas, though, some dealers might feel the pressure to lower EV prices.

Last week, Chevy sweetened the deal for buyers by rolling out 0% financing on the Silverado EV. If you’re looking at the Blazer EV, select models still qualify for $7,500 in Ultium Promise Bonus Cash. Or, if the version you want is eligible for the federal tax credit, you can snag interest rates as low as 0.9% APR. And if you’re switching over from a competitive lease, Blazer EV leases start at just $299 a month.

The Equinox EV is stepping up with lower interest rates compared to its gas-powered counterpart, plus it qualifies for a $7,500 federal tax credit. Chevy Bolt drivers can also cash in on a $1,500 loyalty discount. And if you’re coming from a non-GM lease, there’s the EV Lease Conquest Tier Bump, giving you Chevy’s best pricing, even if your credit isn’t spotless.

