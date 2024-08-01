Kia ‘confident’ in brand growth after record-breaking EV sales in July, driven by the new EV9

If you’re seeing more Kia electric cars on the road, it’s not just you. The company set a new EV sales record in July as its first three-row electric SUV gains momentum. With new electrified models like the EV9, Kia is “confident that consumer interest in the Kia brand will continue to strengthen.”

Revamping the brand

Kia is in the midst of a major brand overhaul. If you haven’t noticed, Kia’s don’t look like they used to.

The Korean automaker introduced a new logo and slogan in 2021 as part of its long-term “Plan S” strategy to position it for the future. Kia’s strategy focuses on “popularizing electric vehicles” through a wide range of models. The EV models are aimed at specific markets.

Kia’s evolution is paying off so far. After EV sales doubled in the first half of 2024 in the US, Kia is carrying the momentum into the second half of the year.

Kia sold a record number of cars in the US last month. Through the first seven months of 2024, Kia’s EV volume is up 99% compared to last year. The biggest reason behind Kia’s EV sales growth is its new three-row electric SUV, the EV9.

Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Kia EV9 drives sales growth, boosting brand confidence

After the EV9 hit the US market late last year, it’s already making its mark. Kia sold another 1,815 EV9 models in the US last month.

Through July, Kia has handed over nearly 11,500 EV9 models. Kia called the EV9’s $54,900 starting price a “wake-up call” to rivals, and so far, it seems to be.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

Eric Watson, Kia America’s vice president of sales operations, said with new electrified offerings like the EV9 and Carnival MPV (hybrid), “we are confident that consumer interest in the Kia brand will continue to strengthen.”

Kia also sold another 1,547 EV6 models in July for a total of 12,488 through the first seven months of 2024.

Kia EV9 GT-Line interior (Source: Kia)

Like many rivals, the Korean automaker is introducing more hybrid models. Watson explained, “Kia anticipated the shifting market trends, and we proactively responded by improving our range of sustainable electrified models, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and all-electric models.”

Kia’s first EV9 rolled off the production line at its West Point, Ga plant in June, making history as the first EV fully assembled in the state.

The US-built EV9 qualifies for the $7,500 EV tax credit, which could help drive momentum in the second half of 2024.





Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

Kia is also expanding its brand globally. By launching a series of low-cost EVs, Kia looks to secure leadership in the EV market.

Kia opened EV3 pre-orders in Korea in June. Starting at $30,700 (KRW 42.08 million), the EV3 secured over 10,000 reservations in 23 days. In the UK, the EV3 starts at $42,300 (£32,995).

Meanwhile, Kia’s next-gen electric sedan was spotted testing in Europe for the first time this week. It’s expected to launch as a new Tesla Model 3 rival priced around $35,000 next year.