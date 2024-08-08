At $219/mo, the VW ID.4 is now one of the best electric SUV lease deals out there

2024 Volkswagen ID.4 (Source: Volkswagen US Media Site)

VW yesterday cut 2024 ID.4 Standard lease prices by $30 per month, making it $219 per month, the lowest ID.4 lease price to date.

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.4 Standard is now listed at $219 for 36 months with $3,499 due at signing based on an MSRP of $39,735 and 10,000 miles a year, reports CarsDirect. Per a bulletin sent to dealers yesterday, the most affordable ID.4 trim features $9,250 in lease cash – $1,000 more than the previous lease cash amount of $8,250.

That makes the effective cost of the 2024 VW ID.4 Standard just $316 per month. VW’s latest ID.4 lease is over $100 per month cheaper than it was around this time last year.

Earlier this year, 2023 ID.4s had an $11,000 discount on leases. By spring, CarsDirect’s records indicated that ID.4 discounts reached 30% off MSRP. Within months, prices for the 2024 ID.4 fell by $100 a month, seriously undercutting the Tesla Model Y.

The ID.4 also beats both the Hyundai IONIQ 5 SEL ($330) and the Kia EV6 Light LR ($376). August’s price makes the ID.4 is one of the best SUV lease deals. New ID.4s come with a three-year Electrify America Pass + membership that includes 500 kWh of free DC fast charging and Level 2 charging.

The 2024 VW ID.4 Standard’s current lease price ends on September 3.

Click here to find a local dealer that may have the VW ID.4 in stock. – affiliate link

