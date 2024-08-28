 Skip to main content

bZ4X might be your best chance to score a Labor Day deal on a new Toyota

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Aug 28 2024 - 7:20 pm PT
Toyota hybrids are a hot commodity right now, and we haven’t seen any newsworthy holiday discount deals from Toyota in years. That said, the bZ4X EV might be the best deal in Toyota’s Labor Day lineup.

Jameson Dow and Peter Johnson first covered the massive discounts dealers are putting on the Toyota bZ4X (and its heavily discounted mechanical twin, the Subaru Solterra EV) back in April, in a post titled, “You can lease a Toyota bZ4X for next to nothing right now.

According to CarsDirect, that “nothing” is now about $50/mo. higher than it was – but that’s not much in the grand scheme of things. The site reports that you can now lease a 2024 Toyota bZ4X XLE for just $239 per month over 36 months with $2,999 due at signing (effectively $322/mo.), making the Japanese EV one of the most affordable EVs available now.

CarsDirect also reports that the all-electric bZ4X has one of the best financing deals with 0% APR for 72 months plus $2,500 in TFS APR Cash in many regions. Which means that, in Texas and other Gulf States, the XLE trim is just $20 per month more expensive to lease than a RAV4 LE despite a whopping $15,000 difference in MSRP and $208/mo. in financing payments even at that 0% number.

Not bad, actually

Toyota-2024-bZ4X-price
2023 Toyota bZ4X interior (Source: Toyota)

The bZ4X features a 71.4 kWh 355 V battery good for between 252 (XLE) and 236 (Limited) miles of EPA estimated range. The FWD version can charge at up to 150 kW at a DCFC, or “level 6” in Chargeway-speak.

The Toyota offer is reportedly set to expire on September 3rd, and is being actively advertised in Los Angeles. Click here to find deals on a Toyota bZ4X near you – or, if your tastes tend more towards the granola, check out the Subaru version (you might do even better there).


Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.

