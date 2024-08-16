Podcast: cheaper Tesla Model 3 interior, Paris’ utopian mobility, new VW e-Golf, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss the cheaper Tesla Model 3 interior, Paris’ utopian mobility, a new VW e-Golf, and more.
- Tesla is testing Model 3 with cheaper interior, starting at ~$35,000
- Tesla underestimates complexity of running customer fleet-based robotaxi service, Uber CEO says
- Tesla Cybertruck’s range extender is coming next year, will cost around $16,000
- Tesla escapes recall in NHTSA suspension investigation, but is recommended to change a part
- Tesla dominates charging experience and it’s not even close, new study says
- Paris wins gold for transforming into mobility utopia for Olympics
- Ford shows dealers new low-cost EVs, including sedans, crossover SUVs, and pickups
- NIO just made its first Tesla Model Y challenger, and the interior looks too familiar
- Polestar (PSNY) just made its first electric SUV in the US, is it really the best on the market?
- Rivian (RIVN) suspends Electric Delivery Van production for Amazon due to parts shortage
- Volkswagen’s electric Golf may come sooner than expected with help from Rivian
