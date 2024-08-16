Tesla is testing Model 3 with cheaper interior, starting at ~$35,000

Tesla is testing a Model 3 with a cheaper interior. It is currently only available in Mexico, but it could make it to other markets if successful.

Tesla notoriously doesn’t offer many, if any, interior options other than a black or white interior.

That’s why many were surprised to be presented with a new Model 3 interior if they chose the Model 3 Standard Range Rear-Wheel-Drive in the configurator in Mexico today.

When ordering this trim, which is the cheapest option, they don’t have an interior option between black and white anymore. Instead, they are presented with a new interior with textile seats rather than vegan leather:

With this new interior, Tesla is basically just removing features that were previously standard.

For example, the new rear screen that was introduced with the Model 3 refresh is now gone:

The heated steering wheel and seats are also not included. It’s unclear if Tesla is delivering a different steering wheel and seats or if they are the same with the heated function locked.

Tesla has done that in the past with seats and had the feature unlockable through a paid software update.

With the refresh, Tesla also introduced an ambient light to the Model 3 interior. With this new version, Tesla is not removing the light, but it is making it a “white ambient” light only rather than customizable RGB:

Again, this is potentially something that Tesla could unlock through a software update, as it’s unclear if it actually changed the component.

Tesla also now only includes acoustic glass on the front windows rather than in the whole car.

How much are you saving with this cheaper interior?

Tesla sells this Model 3 for 749,000 pesos. After the exchange rate and removing VAT, it is equivalent to about $35,000, which is $4,000 cheaper than the current Model 3 RWD price in the US, which again still has the regular vegan leather interior.

Electrek’s Take

This is currently only available in Mexico, but we assume Tesla is testing this new cheaper interior and if it works out, it will introduce it to other markets.

As we previously reported, although Elon Musk killed Tesla’s cheaper “$25,000” vehicle programs based on its new unboxed platform, he also approved two new vehicle programs that are based on Model 3 and Model Y and are expected to be cheaper.

This looks like a preview of that with the introduction of cheaper material and fewer options.

A $4,000 reduction in price might not sound like much, but it actually greatly expands Tesla’s potential market.