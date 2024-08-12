 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck’s range extender is coming next year, will cost around $16,000

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 12 2024 - 11:13 am PT
40 Comments

Tesla now says that the Cybertruck’s range extender is coming next year, asks for a $500 deposit to reserve it, and confirms that it will cost around $16,000.

When Tesla unveiled the production version of the Cybertruck last year, many were disappointed by the range and pricing.

Tesla has underdelivered on pricing in the past, but it tends to deliver on spec – making the significant range miss compared to the previously announced Cybertruck disappointing to many.

However, the automaker argued that it did deliver on range, albeit with a big caveat.

Tesla announced that it will make a “range extender” available for the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck’s range extender is an extra battery pack that sits in the truck’s bed – taking about 33% of the vehicle’s bed.

Tesla Cybertruck range extender

The automaker disclosed that the battery pack would increase the range of the dual motor Cybertruck from 340 miles to over 470 miles and the Cyberbeast from 320 miles to over 440 miles.

As we previously reported, Tesla has stopped its reservation process for the Cybertruck in the US. Anyone can now order one directly through the configurator and receive one within the next month.

Top comment by Damon Ekstrom

Liked by 13 people

What an absolute slap in the face to CT buyers. Not only did Elon flat out lie about everything at the CT reveal, but imagine after paying double what the CT was initially revealed to be, you find out that the only way to get even close to what was promised in range is to install a permanent fixture in the bed of the truck that not only limits the space in the back, but worse you find out that after spending $100k it's still going to run you an additional $16k.

Unbelievable.

View all comments

With the launch of the configurator, Tesla has revealed a bit more about the planned range extender:

The code for the configurator on Tesla’s website previously showed a $16,000 price. Tesla now confirms that it is what it is aiming for.

The automaker also confirmed that is aims to start production “early 2025”:

  • 470+ total mi. range (est.)
  • Requires installation at a Tesla service center
  • Production planned to begin in early 2025
  • Priority installation

As we previously reported, Tesla has confirmed that Tesla will need to install and remove the battery pack, which means that it will increase your range, but it will permanently remove a third of your bed cargo capacity until it is removed by Tesla service.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications