Tesla Cybertruck’s range extender is coming next year, will cost around $16,000

Tesla now says that the Cybertruck’s range extender is coming next year, asks for a $500 deposit to reserve it, and confirms that it will cost around $16,000.

When Tesla unveiled the production version of the Cybertruck last year, many were disappointed by the range and pricing.

Tesla has underdelivered on pricing in the past, but it tends to deliver on spec – making the significant range miss compared to the previously announced Cybertruck disappointing to many.

However, the automaker argued that it did deliver on range, albeit with a big caveat.

Tesla announced that it will make a “range extender” available for the Cybertruck. The Cybertruck’s range extender is an extra battery pack that sits in the truck’s bed – taking about 33% of the vehicle’s bed.

The automaker disclosed that the battery pack would increase the range of the dual motor Cybertruck from 340 miles to over 470 miles and the Cyberbeast from 320 miles to over 440 miles.

As we previously reported, Tesla has stopped its reservation process for the Cybertruck in the US. Anyone can now order one directly through the configurator and receive one within the next month.

With the launch of the configurator, Tesla has revealed a bit more about the planned range extender:

The code for the configurator on Tesla’s website previously showed a $16,000 price. Tesla now confirms that it is what it is aiming for.

The automaker also confirmed that is aims to start production “early 2025”:

470+ total mi. range (est.)

Requires installation at a Tesla service center

Production planned to begin in early 2025

Priority installation

As we previously reported, Tesla has confirmed that Tesla will need to install and remove the battery pack, which means that it will increase your range, but it will permanently remove a third of your bed cargo capacity until it is removed by Tesla service.