Polestar (PSNY) just made its first electric SUV in the US, is it really the best on the market?

The first Polestar 3 rolled off the production line in South Carolina on Wednesday, a massive milestone as the brand looks to take on the US with American-made EVs. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath “strongly believes” the new electric SUV is the best looking and best driving on the market. But is it really?

Polestar builds its first electric SUV in the US

“Manufacturing Polestar 3 in the USA is a crucial step for us,” Ingenlath said at the event. “Now we offer customers in America an electric SUV that is built in America.”

The Polestar 3 is the brand’s first EV built on two continents. After production kicked off in China in April, Polestar’s electric SUV is now being made in the US. Polestar plans to export Polestar 3 models to Europe, which will “strengthen our business on a broader scope,” according to Ingenlath.

Polestar calls its new model “The performance SUV for the electric age.” The electric SUV fuses its signature Scandinavian design with advanced software and powertrain tech.

Starting at $73,400 in the US, the Polestar 3 gets up to 315 miles EPA-est range. It can also fast charge (10% to 80%) in 30 mins to get you back on the road quickly.

Polestar 3 model built in South Carolina (Source: Polestar)

With up to 517 hp and 617 lb-ft of torque, Polestar’s electric SUV can hit 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. It’s also loaded with an advanced AWD electric system, torque vectoring, active air suspension, and more for a smoother, more confident drive.

The best on the market?

“I strongly believe this is the best looking and best driving SUV in the market today,” Polestar’s CEO boasted as US production kicked off.

With a sleek, aerodynamic design, the Polestar 3 is a stunning vehicle from head to toe. The low-riding electric SUV’s closed grilled and slim LED lights add to the sporty design.

Polestar 3 (Source: Polestar)

Although the interior features a Scandinavian minimalist design, it’s packed with tech and premium features. The Polestar 3 includes a 9″ driver display and a 14.5″ infotainment with Google built-in. Optional features include a Head-up display and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 3D surround sound.

The low-sitting sports seats offer a different feel from most SUVs on the market today. Polestar included responsibly sourced materials for a “new form of luxury.”

Polestar 3 interior (Source: Polestar)

After the first Polestar 3 models were delivered in Sweden in June, US buyers will soon begin receiving their electric SUVs.

Starting at $73,400, the Polestar 3 is expected to compete with Tesla’s best-selling Model Y and the new Porsche Macan EV.

Polestar 3 interior (Source: Polestar)

Tesla’s Model Y starts at $44,990 with up to 320 miles range. The Model Y Performance starts at $51,490 with a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds.

2025 Polestar 3 trim Estimated EPA range (Combined) Power Torque Price Long Range Dual Motor with Pilot Pack 315 miles 489 hp 620 lb-ft $73,400 Long Range Dual Motor with Pilot Pack and Plus Pack 315 miles 489 hp 620 lb-ft $78,900 Long Range Dual Motor with Pilot and Performance Pack 279 miles 517 hp 671 lb-ft $79,400 Long Range Dual Motor with Pilot, Plus, and Performance Pack 279 miles 517 hp 671 lb-ft $84,900 Polestar 3 price and specs by trim (*excluding $1,400 destination fee)

Meanwhile, Porsche’s new Macan EV starts at $75,300 with over 300 miles range expected. The Turbo model, with 630 hp and a 0 to 60 mph time of 3.1 seconds, costs $105,300.

Polestar also offers various upgrade packs. The upgrades include Pilot pack (included), Pilot pack with LiDAR (+$5,000), Plus Pack (+$5,500) and Pro pack (+$2,100).

Polestar 3 (Source: Polestar)

If you choose to lease, the Polestar 3 is eligible for its $7,500 Polestar Clean Vehicle Incentive. Polestar has yet to announce if its new electric SUV will qualify for the credit for purchases, but with US production kicking off, it’s expected.

Which are you buying: the Polestar 3, Tesla Model Y Performance, or Porsche Macan EV? Comment below and tell us why.

Electrek’s Take

Polestar’s new electric SUV comes at a crucial time. The brand delivered 20,200 vehicles globally in the first six months of 2024, but with two new SUVs hitting the market, Polestar believes it will build momentum going into 2025.

After the US and EU introduced new tariffs on EV imports from China, Polestar looks to sidestep potential impacts by producing vehicles in South Carolina.

The Polestar 2, its luxury electric sedan, helped establish the EV brand, but its new electric SUV is expected to play a bigger role as it looks to accelerate growth.

Polestar is also launching the Polestar 4, its crossover coupe SUV. Polestar 4 production is expected to begin in South Korea in the middle of 2025.

Ingenlath previously said the Polestar 4 is “more premium, more luxurious” than the Tesla Model Y. It will start at $56,300 and is expected to have a range of up to 300 miles.