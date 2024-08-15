Ford shows dealers new low-cost EVs, including sedans, crossover SUVs, and pickups

Ford is doubling down on plans to launch low-cost EVs after showing dealers several new renderings. The latest images revealed electric sedans, crossover SUVs, and pickups that could hit the market to challenge Tesla and Chinese EV leaders like BYD.

Ford shows dealers possible upcoming low-cost EVs

Ford’s new platform for low-cost EVs is no longer a secret. In fact, CEO Jim Farley has made it very clear that it is the company’s future.

After Farley revealed in February that Ford had a “skunkworks” team out in Cali developing the platform, we are learning what models we can expect to see from it.

A few months ago, a Bloomberg report revealed that Ford was planning smaller, more affordable SUV and pickup truck models based on the platform. The models are expected to start at around $25,000.

According to Automotive News, Ford gave dealers a preview of other models based on the platform at an event in Las Vegas. The dealers were shown several images of new EVs, including sedans, crossover SUVs, and pickups.

However, those in attendance said the renderings were to highlight possible future vehicles rather than models set for development.

Ford’s new all-electric Capri EV (Source: Ford)

Keep up with Tesla and Chinese OEMs

Alan Clarke, known for his work with the Tesla Model Y, leads Ford’s low-cost EV project. However, the company has been taking talent from all around the industry.

Over the past few months, Ford has hired over 20 ex-Tesla employees, about 50 from Rivian, a handful from Lucid, and Apple’s canceled electric car, Project Titan. It has also brought on leaders from the eVTOL industry.

Ford Electric Explorer (Source: Ford)

Farley stressed Ford and its rivals need to compete with low-cost Chinese EVs and Tesla or risk dwindling sales. Ford’s CEO said, “20% to 30% of your revenue is at risk” if you cannot keep up.

“As the CEO of a company that had trouble competing with the Japanese and the South Koreans, we have to fix this problem.” Ford learned “pretty quickly to bet on a smaller EV platform” as it looks to keep up in the global EV race.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Source: Ford)

Farley said on the company’s Q2 earnings call last month that Ford, along with Tesla and Rivian, are “the only OEMs outside of China controlling software across all the vehicle domain.”

Ford’s leader believes many rivals will turn to Chinese OEMs to use their platform, like Volkswagen with XPeng.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition (Source: Ford)

Farley went on to explain that Ford learned a lot from using Volkswagen’s MEB platform (underpinning its Electric Explorer and new Capri EV).

Ford looks to match Chinese OEMs and Tesla with low-cost EVs. Will we see affordable Ford electric sedans? SUVs? Pickup trucks? Ford claims the platform will be flexible. Perhaps we will see all of the above.

Dealers that attended the event said it was the first time in years they were given such an extensive preview of Ford’s upcoming models. Many attendees left feeling upbeat about Ford’s plans.