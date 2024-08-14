 Skip to main content

Tesla dominates charging experience and it’s not even close, new study says

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 14 2024 - 7:53 am PT
18 Comments
Tesla Supercharger

A new study by JD Power shows that Tesla still dominates the electric vehicle charging experience, and it’s not even close.

Tesla’s early approach to the charging experience was built as a service to EV owners rather than a way to make money off of them.

This enabled Tesla to focus on making the experience seamless and it worked out.

Tesla developed the only global DC fast-charging network: the Supercharger network, which enables long-distance travel.

The automaker also developed the Destination network, which as the name suggests, provides charging once you arrived at your destination.

Both networks have been recognized as the gold standard of EV charging.

Now, a new study from JD Power confirms it, as both of Tesla’s charging networks sit at the top of the rankings for the best level 2 and level 3 charging networks:

When it comes to level 3, Tesla lifts the entire average with the second-best network, Chargepoint, sitting more than 100 points behind.

JD Power explains Tesla’s lead in its study, which uses data from PlugShare:

Tesla owners remain satisfied with the Tesla Supercharger network, as evidenced by a score of 743, down just 2 points from 2023. Non-Tesla owners are not quite as satisfied when using a Tesla Supercharger (706), but that score is 42 points higher than the overall satisfaction with DC fast chargers. The biggest gaps between the satisfaction of Tesla and non-Tesla owners come in ease of payment and ease of charging. Tesla offers its owners a virtually automatic plug-and-pay ability not yet available to non-Tesla owners. Its Supercharger network is compatible with Tesla connectors, while current non-Tesla vehicles require the use of an adapter as part of the charging process.

However, as noted, the score is down year-over-year.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to fire Tesla’s entire charging team, which was responsible for building this consensus best charging network in the world.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications