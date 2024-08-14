Tesla dominates charging experience and it’s not even close, new study says

A new study by JD Power shows that Tesla still dominates the electric vehicle charging experience, and it’s not even close.

Tesla’s early approach to the charging experience was built as a service to EV owners rather than a way to make money off of them.

This enabled Tesla to focus on making the experience seamless and it worked out.

Tesla developed the only global DC fast-charging network: the Supercharger network, which enables long-distance travel.

The automaker also developed the Destination network, which as the name suggests, provides charging once you arrived at your destination.

Both networks have been recognized as the gold standard of EV charging.

Now, a new study from JD Power confirms it, as both of Tesla’s charging networks sit at the top of the rankings for the best level 2 and level 3 charging networks:

When it comes to level 3, Tesla lifts the entire average with the second-best network, Chargepoint, sitting more than 100 points behind.

JD Power explains Tesla’s lead in its study, which uses data from PlugShare:

Tesla owners remain satisfied with the Tesla Supercharger network, as evidenced by a score of 743, down just 2 points from 2023. Non-Tesla owners are not quite as satisfied when using a Tesla Supercharger (706), but that score is 42 points higher than the overall satisfaction with DC fast chargers. The biggest gaps between the satisfaction of Tesla and non-Tesla owners come in ease of payment and ease of charging. Tesla offers its owners a virtually automatic plug-and-pay ability not yet available to non-Tesla owners. Its Supercharger network is compatible with Tesla connectors, while current non-Tesla vehicles require the use of an adapter as part of the charging process.

However, as noted, the score is down year-over-year.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk decided to fire Tesla’s entire charging team, which was responsible for building this consensus best charging network in the world.