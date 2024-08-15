NIO just made its first Tesla Model Y challenger, and the interior looks too familiar

NIO’s answer to the Tesla Model Y, its new Onvo L60 electric SUV, just rolled off the assembly line. As production kicks off, NIO’s Onvo brand unveiled interior details for the first time. At first glance, it looks suspiciously familiar.

After NIO introduced its new low-cost electric SUV in May, the first Onvo L60 models are already rolling off the production line at its F2 plant in China.

CEO William Li said the new EV will compete with mass-market models like the Toyota RAV and Tesla’s best-selling Model Y.

With pre-sale prices starting at $30,500 (219,900 yuan), NIO’s new electric SUV undercuts the Model Y in China. Tesla’s Model Y starts at 249,900 yuan, or around $34,600. That’s for the base RWD model with up to 344 miles (554 km) CLTC range.

NIO’s most affordable Onvo L60 model gets up to 341 miles (555 km) CLTC range. According to NIO, its new electric SUV sets “a new standard for family cars.”

NIO compared the Onvo L60 to Tesla’s Model Y, claiming it has better energy consumption (12.1 kWh/100km vs. 12.5 kWh/100km) under the same conditions.

NIO Onvo L60 launch event (Source: NIO

NIO’s Onvo L60 interior looks like Tesla’s Model Y

At 4,828 mm long, 1,930 mm wide, and 1,616 mm tall, NIO’s electric SUV is a direct challenger to Tesla’s Model Y (4,750 mm long X 1,921 mm wide X 1,624 mm tall).

The first production model rolled off the assembly line on Thursday, marking NIO’s 12th model. Ahead of deliveries, which will start soon, the Onvo L60 will undergo over 5,000 tests to ensure it is up to standard.

NIO Onvo L60 interior (Source: Onvo)

The electric SUV has already been through over 4.2 million miles (6.77 million km) of testing. As the first models roll off assembly, we are finally getting a look at the Onvo L60’s interior.

At first glance, NIO’s new electric SUV features a very similar setup to the Tesla Model Y interior. As an “Urban Oasis AI Smart Cockpit,” the Onvo L60 features a minimalistic setup.

NIO Onvo L60 interior (Source: Onvo)

Like the Model Y, the L60 has a large multi-use display in the center of the dash and no driver display.

The 17.2″ screen displays a similar setup to the Tesla with a picture of the vehicle on the left, maps on the left, a music widget in the lower left corner, and various buttons across the bottom.NIO also included an 8″ screen for second-row passengers.

NIO Onvo L60 vs Tesla Model Y trims Range

(CLTC) Starting Price NIO Onvo L60 (60 kWh) 555 km (341 mi) 219,900 yuan ($30,500) NIO Onvo L60 (90 kWh) 730 km (454 mi) TBD NIO Onvo L60 (150 kWh) +1,000 km (+621 mi) TBD Tesla Model Y RWD 554 km (344 mi) 249,900 yuan ($34,600) Tesla Model Y AWD Long Range 688 km (427 mi) 290,900 yuan ($40,300) Tesla Model Y AWD Performance 615 km (382 mi) 354,900 yuan ($49,100) NIO Onvo L60 vs Tesla Model Y

NIO will officially launch the new electric SUV next month, according to Onvo. The Onvo L60 is expected to go on sale in late September, with deliveries about a week later.

Source: CnEVPost, Onvo