Tesla might be running out of Cybertruck buyers, Fords charge free, and solar GP

On today’s episode of Quick Charge, we ask where Tesla’s million buyers went as the wait time on Cybertruck drops to zero. Meanwhile, Ford EVs charge free in Texas, Hyundai’s 7 passenger Ioniq 9 heads towards production, and we recap the Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024.

We also talk through the $16,000, permanent range-extender that Tesla thinks you’ll be willing to give up 1/3 of your bed for, and another $1 billion solar project in New Mexico that helps to establish the state as a leader in solar cell production.

Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday (that’s the plan, anyway). We’ll be posting bonus audio content there as well, so be sure to follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a minute of Electrek’s high-voltage daily news!

Got news? Let us know!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!