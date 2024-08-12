Hyundai’s larger IONIQ 9 electric SUV coming soon as final testing wraps up

A new three-row electric SUV is about to hit the US market. Hyundai’s larger IONIQ 9 will finally show its face in November as testing and final quality inspections conclude.

It’s been almost three years since Hyundai unveiled its first three-row electric SUV concept. The concept, called SEVEN, is now expected to go by the IONIQ 9.

With the number “9,” the new electric SUV is expected to hold a bigger role as Hyundai flaghip model. In the US, Hyundai offers the IONIQ 5, IONIQ 6, and Kona Electric, but a larger electric SUV could help it gain even more market share.

Like Hyundai’s other dedicated IONIQ models, the SUV will ride on its E-GMP platform. The EV platform already underpins Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis models, offering long-range capabilities (360 miles range), fast charging (10% to 80% in 18 mins), and plenty of interior space.

Leading up to its debut, the IONIQ 9 has been spotted out testing in public several times. Most recently, it was caught driving in California ahead of its US launch (you can see that video below).

Hyundai three-row IONIQ 9 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s larger IONIQ 9 to debut in November

According to industry sources on August 12, Hyundai plans to unveil the IONIQ 9 at the LA Auto Show in November.

Since March, Hyundai has been test-producing IONIQ 9 models at its Asan Plant in Korea. The company is currently conducting final quality inspections.

Hyundai three-row IONIQ 9 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

The timing coincides with the completion of Hyundai’s US Metaplant in Georgia. Hyundai is expected to produce the electric SUV at the new plant to qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit.

Hyundai has already said the updated IONIQ 5 will be the first vehicle to roll off assembly at the facility, but adding IONIQ 9 production would make sense.

Hyundai IONIQ 9 testing in the US (Source: KindelAuto/ YouTube)

Kia’s first three row electric SUV, the EV9, has been on a hot streak in the US since launching. Kia sold another 1,815 EV9 models last month with nearly 11,500 sold in the US so far this year. The EV9 accounts for over a third of Kia’s EV sales in the US through July.

The EV9 is also based on the E-GMP platform. Will the IONIQ 9 find its market? Kia’s EV9 starts at $54,900, so the Hyundai will likely be a bit more expensive. Would you pay more for the Hyundai? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Newsis, TheKoreanCarBlog