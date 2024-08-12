 Skip to main content

Ford is offering free home EV charging through a new partnership with TXU Energy

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 12 2024 - 8:57 am PT
8 Comments
Ford-Free-EV-charging

You read that right. Ford EV drivers can charge 100% for free at home through its new partnership with TXU Energy. Ford and TXU launched the first-of-its-kind program in Texas, offering free home EV charging during select hours.

Ford EV drivers can get free EV charging in Texas

Ford introduced the TXU Free EV Miles program on Monday, saying it will help significantly lower the costs of home charging for Texas customers.

The program enables Ford EV drivers to charge their vehicles at home for free between 7 pm and 1 pm the next day. It’s offered year-round and gives drivers an 18-hour window to charge for free.

With the ability to schedule sharing through the FordPass app or the vehicle’s touchscreen, drivers can easily take advantage of the free hours.

Ford EV owners will get a credit on their TXU Energy bill for the energy used during the window. With over 80% of EV charging done at home, the program could allow Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners to drive without paying for energy.

Through the program, Ford aims to educate drivers about the benefits of driving electric while incentivizing charging when grid demand is low.

Ford-free-ev-charging
F-150 Lightning with available Ford Intelligent Backup Power (Source: Ford)

“Ford electric SUV and trucks already have a lower operating and maintenance cost compared to gas-powered vehicles, and at-home charging offers additional financial perks,” Bill Crider, Ford’s senior director of global charging and energy services, said

Ford will gauge interest in the program to explore future energy savings opportunities (will see it expand to other states?). Drivers who enroll in the program will receive additional bonuses.

Ford-free-EV-charging
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash (Source: Ford)

After a year of enrollment, users get a $100 bonus from Ford and $250 from TXU Energy. Once enrolled, drivers will automatically begin receiving rebates for charging during free hours.

Enrollment for the Free EV Miles program is now open. Ford EV drivers can visit www.txu.com/freeevmilesford for more info or to enroll.

Ford-free-EV-charging
Ford Mustang Mach E at a Tesla Supercharger (Source: Ford)

Ford is also slashing the cost to drive an EV through its Summer Sales Event. The F-150 Lightning can be leased for just $1 more than a Maverick, while Mustang Mach-E lease prices undercut its gas-powered Chevy Camaro rival. Both are offered with 0% APR.

Have you been eyeing Ford’s electric models? Now may be the perfect time to start shopping at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far. You can use our links below to view offers on Ford’s EVs in your area.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Ford

Ford

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications