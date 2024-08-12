Ford is offering free home EV charging through a new partnership with TXU Energy

You read that right. Ford EV drivers can charge 100% for free at home through its new partnership with TXU Energy. Ford and TXU launched the first-of-its-kind program in Texas, offering free home EV charging during select hours.

Ford EV drivers can get free EV charging in Texas

Ford introduced the TXU Free EV Miles program on Monday, saying it will help significantly lower the costs of home charging for Texas customers.

The program enables Ford EV drivers to charge their vehicles at home for free between 7 pm and 1 pm the next day. It’s offered year-round and gives drivers an 18-hour window to charge for free.

With the ability to schedule sharing through the FordPass app or the vehicle’s touchscreen, drivers can easily take advantage of the free hours.

Ford EV owners will get a credit on their TXU Energy bill for the energy used during the window. With over 80% of EV charging done at home, the program could allow Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning owners to drive without paying for energy.

Through the program, Ford aims to educate drivers about the benefits of driving electric while incentivizing charging when grid demand is low.

F-150 Lightning with available Ford Intelligent Backup Power (Source: Ford)

“Ford electric SUV and trucks already have a lower operating and maintenance cost compared to gas-powered vehicles, and at-home charging offers additional financial perks,” Bill Crider, Ford’s senior director of global charging and energy services, said

Ford will gauge interest in the program to explore future energy savings opportunities (will see it expand to other states?). Drivers who enroll in the program will receive additional bonuses.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash (Source: Ford)

After a year of enrollment, users get a $100 bonus from Ford and $250 from TXU Energy. Once enrolled, drivers will automatically begin receiving rebates for charging during free hours.

Enrollment for the Free EV Miles program is now open. Ford EV drivers can visit www.txu.com/freeevmilesford for more info or to enroll.

Ford Mustang Mach E at a Tesla Supercharger (Source: Ford)

Ford is also slashing the cost to drive an EV through its Summer Sales Event. The F-150 Lightning can be leased for just $1 more than a Maverick, while Mustang Mach-E lease prices undercut its gas-powered Chevy Camaro rival. Both are offered with 0% APR.

Have you been eyeing Ford’s electric models? Now may be the perfect time to start shopping at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far. You can use our links below to view offers on Ford’s EVs in your area.