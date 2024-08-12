Anyone with $100,000 can get a Cybertruck now despite Tesla’s 1 million reservations

Despite Tesla having over 1 million reservations for the Cybertruck and claiming that demand was secured for years, anyone with $100,000 can now get a Cybertruck in the US even though Tesla delivered only about 25,000 to US reservation holders.

Last week, we reported that Tesla was starting to invite Cybertruck reservation holders who reserved the truck just a few weeks prior.

That was somewhat surprising, considering that Tesla claimed to have over 1 million reservations for the Cybertruck, but it is estimated to have delivered only about 25,000 of them so far.

A few days later, Tesla gave up its reservation process for the Cybertruck in the US and opened orders to anyone. It also started inviting Canadian reservation holders to order.

Now, Tesla’s Cybertruckorder page in the US shows that people buying the Cybertruck dual motor now can get delivery as soon as this month or max next month:

This would point to Tesla having exhausted the demand from Cybertruck reservation holders in the US.

As we reported, the Cybertruck currently starts at $138,000 CAD before tax in Canada, which is expected to greatly limit its market in the country.

The next step to reaching a bigger market in North America would be to open orders for non-Foundation Series Cybertruck. The Foundation Series gives a discount on options by bundling them all together for $20,000, but it does make the truck $20,000 more expensive if you don’t want any of those options.

Some reservation holders out of the more than a million are outside of North America, but Tesla has yet to confirm plans to launch the Cybertruck outside of the North American market as it would require changes in order to achieve homologation.

Electrek’s Take

I wouldn’t be surprised if only about 5% of US reservation holders ended up going through with their Cybertruck orders.

Many Tesla fans try to counter with the fact that only the Foundation Series is available and that cheaper versions of the Cybertruck are not yet available, but the Cybertruck tallies all pointed to the vast majority of reservation holders going for the dual motor version, which is available.

The Foundation Series does add $20,000 to the price, but it also offers a discount on options and accessories. I wouldn’t be shocked if removing the Foundation Series, which is likely to happen in the next few days, only convinces another 10% of Cybertruck reservation holders in the US.

Even without the Foundation Series, I think this points to Tesla facing a very limited market for the Cybertruck in North America at those prices, which are about 50% higher than when originally unveiled in 2019.

Tesla needs to manage to cut prices or even consider the plan B that Elon mentioned before: a more conventional-looking pickup truck.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.