Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024 season recap

Big thanks to this year’s event sponsors: Velotric, NIU, Altair, Bridgestone, MathWorks, Generac, IOSiX, SunCat Solar, Tesla, and Event Partner, the National Park Service

It’s been another extremely successful year for the Electrek American Solar Challenge (ASC) and the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) pre-qualifier event! Now that racing has concluded and we’ve had time to decompress from all the solar excitement, here’s a quick recap and some highlights from the 2024 season.

Formula Sun Grand Prix (pre-qualifier)

FSGP saw record-breaking attendance, with over 32 teams (710 team members) from universities across the US and Canada arriving last month at NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, to race against each other in a fierce on-track event. The objective was simple: compete to complete as many laps as possible using nothing but solar energy.

To qualify for the American Solar Challenge cross-country event, teams were required to achieve a specific mileage during the FSGP:

205 miles (66 laps) in one day on the track

Or 308 miles (98 laps) in two consecutive days

However, due to spotty weather, an unfamiliar track, and, for some teams, critical mechanical issues, this was no easy trek.

One of the more dramatic moments happened when a miscommunication occurred with Stanford University’s team about whether or not mountain bike brakes would be an accepted braking system per FSGP guidelines. Unfortunately, by the time they were told the brakes were allowed, the team already cut the old brake lines out.

In a mad dash to local hardware stores around Bowling Green, Kentucky, Stanford’s team was able to put together and install new brake lines, but not before the morning of day three (the final day of racing). After being plagued with a few other minor issues the same day, members of App State came over to help, and they were able to put in 10 laps (31.5 miles).

The camaraderie among teams is one of the things that makes FSGP so special.

Congratulations to École de Technologie Supérieure (ETS) and Polytechnique Montreal for taking first place in the Single-Occupant Vehicle (SOV) and Multi-Occupant Vehicle (MOV) classes, respectively. All teams did fantastic work!

American Solar Challenge (main event)

From the FSGP pre-qualifier event, 14 teams qualified to start in the Electrek American Solar Challenge (ASC) 2024 cross-country road event. This was an 8-day competition where the solar cars left from Nashville, TN, and traveled along seven National Historic Trails in partnership with the National Parks Service, eventually crossing the finish line 1,550+ miles away in Casper, Wyoming.

Teams carefully calculate weather and terrain beforehand. However, a rough combination of cloudy conditions and hilly roads made the start of the year’s ASC competition one of the most challenging yet. If you’re from the northern Tennessee/southern Kentucky region, you’ll understand this better than anyone. Once entering the mid-west region through St. Luois, conditions began to favor the solar vehicles.

Similar to the FSGP, the American Solar Challenge isn’t necessarily time-based.

Single-Occupant Vehicles (SOVs) compete to complete the most miles by driving optional loops at the checkpoint and stage stops. Meanwhile, Multi-Occupant Vehicles (MOVs) compete to maximize a score, calculated by a hefty formula that includes person miles traveled, the amount of grid charging needed (if any), average speed, and more.

The University of Michigan solar car team came in first in the SOV class with a whopping 2,095.5 miles. For the MOV class, Polytechnique Montréal was able to claim another victory with a sweeping score of 73.86, followed by Appalachian State with 25.21. Congratulations to all teams!

Event recap videos and photos

Below are the full recap videos from the Formula Sun Grand Prix/American Solar Challenge. The event’s official Flickr page has also amassed more than 1,500 photos. Check them out—they’re super cool!

Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2024 recap video.

Electrek American Solar Challenge 2024 recap video.

Great overview from Mike the Car Geek too!

More details and full results on this year’s Electrek American Solar Challenge and Formula Sun Grand Prix can be found on the event’s website.

The ASC and FSGP are organized by the Innovators Educational Foundation (IEF), a 501c3 non-profit providing hands-on, multidisciplinary learning opportunities for college students. Last year, Electrek announced the signing of a five-year title sponsorship agreement with the IEF, which will guarantee funds to host the yearly races through 2028.

It was a pleasure getting to meet all the teams. I can’t wait to see what everyone has in store for next year!