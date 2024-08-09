Rivian confirms R2 charge port moved to driver’s side for Tesla Supercharger use

The more affordable Rivian R2 will be easier to plug into Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network. Rivian confirmed the R2 will have a charge port on the driver’s side, making it compatible with Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Anticipation is already building for Rivian’s next-gen vehicle. In March, Rivian introduced the R2, its new mid-size electric crossover expected to propel the brand into the mass market.

Starting at $45,000, the R2 is nearly half the cost of Rivian’s current R1S and R1T models, starting at $75,900 and $69,900, respectively. Despite its smaller size, the electric SUV is designed for “big adventures and everyday use.”

The brand promises R2 will still have the Rivian essence but in a smaller, more affordable package.

At 4,715 mm long, 1,700 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,935 mm, the R2 is considerably smaller than the R1S ( 5,100 mm x L, 1,873 mm x H, 3,075 x wheelbase). However, with a flexible interior, the smaller electric SUV can still fit gear for your camping trip or other adventures.

Rivian R2 (Source: Rivian)

The R2 has earned quite the fan base. According to Rivian’s Vice President of Manufacturing Tim Fallon, the R2 has “well over 100,000 pre-orders,” and that number continues climbing “organically.”

Rivian R2 charge port moves for Tesla Supercharger use

Now, we are learning Rivian will move the charge port on the R2 to the driver’s side, making it easier to use at Tesla Superchargers.

Rivian R2 interior (Source: Rivian)

According to RivianForums, Rivian executives confirmed that the charge port on the production R2 will be on the driver’s side. The announcement came at Rivian’s Pasadena Space, where it has been showing off its R2 and even smaller and more affordable R3 and tri-motor R3X models.

Rivian is taking the R2 on a tour across the US. If you are looking to see it for yourself, the R2 will be in:

Pasadena: Aug 8-11

San Francsico: Aug 24-25

Vancouver, BC: Sept 2-7

Portland: Sept 12-24

Nashville: Oct 3-7

NYC: Oct 11-13

Boston: Oct 17-21

Austin: Nov 7-11

Laguna: Nov 13-17

Los Angeles: Nov 21 – Dec 1

Detroit: Jan 10-20

Chicago: Feb 8-12

Toronto: Feb 14-23

Rivian plans to begin building R2 models at its Normal, IL plant in early 2026. At 155,000 units annually, R2 output is expected to be nearly double that of the R1S and R1T.

Although Rivian’s R2 draws comparisons to the Tesla Model Y due to its size and price point, CEO RJ Scaringe promises it’s “world’s different.”

Rivian’s next-gen R2, R3, and R3X (Source: Rivian)

Scaringe explained that there are “maybe two or three” good choices for a mid-size electric SUV in the US, and one of those is Tesla’s Model Y. Rivian’s CEO said many companies are playing “follow the leader” with the Model Y and end up with worse versions. According to Scaringe, the R2 will carve out its own segment.

Spotted arriving in Pasadena! 👀

Rivian posted a new clip of its vehicles passing by the front of its Pasadena Space, giving you a good look at the R2 and R3's size compared to its current models.

Rivian posted a new clip of its vehicles passing by the front of its Pasadena Space, giving you a good look at the R2 and R3’s size compared to its current models.

Electrek’s Take

With some Rivian owners already receiving Tesla NACS adopters, you can see why the charge port needs to move to the driver’s side.

On a few occasions, I’ve already seen Rivian owners taking up two charging spots. It’s usually not an issue as other chargers are open, but I could see it becoming one as the network opens up to other brands.

For example, I’ve already seen a few Ford Lightning owners trying to cram in to charge and can’t help but take up two spots.

Most automakers have already announced their next-gen EVs will have charge ports on the driver’s side. Rivian’s R2 is the latest to join the movement.

Source: RivianForums