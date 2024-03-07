Rivian flexes its power with the tri-motor R3X electric crossover

After unveiling the highly anticipated R2 on Thursday, Rivian shocked the crowd with the release of the R3 and high-performance R3X electric crossover.

Meet the high-performance Rivian R3X

Rivian finally revealed the R2 electric SUV, its more affordable electric SUV, at its Laguna showroom Thursday.

The new Rivian R2 is optimized for adventures and comes in a smaller, more affordable package than the R1. The Rivian brand’s “essence” is evident throughout.

Built on a new, more efficient platform, the R2 is offered in single, dual, and tri-motor configurations. All will feature over 300 miles range.

Rivian’s R2 is 400mm shorter and lower than the R1S but is optimized for space. The electric SUV includes an open-air design where the rear glass drops. With folding first—and second-row seats, you can easily fit surfboards, Kayaks, and more.

During the event, Rivian revealed R2’s sibling, the R3. Rivian’s R3 shrinks the R2 into its take on a crossover.

Rivian’s CEO, RJ Scaringe, has a Steve Jobs-like “one last moment,” revealing the high-performance R3X.

Scaringe said Rivian wanted to take “everything that’s embodied” in the R2 and put it into a higher-performance package.

Rivian R3X

The Rivian R3X includes a wider wheel and tire, wider stance, more ground clearance, and a tri-motor setup. Rivian said it really stretched itself with the interior. Rivian included a “rugged and playful interior.

Deliveries of the Rivian’s R3 and R3X will begin after the R2 is launched in 2026.