 Skip to main content

Rivian R2 pre-orders ‘well over’ 100,000 and climbing

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 22 2024 - 8:54 am PT
3 Comments
Rivian-R2-pre-orders

Anticipation is building for Rivian’s more affordable R2 electric SUV. According to Rivian, R2 pre-orders are well over 100,000 as buyers line up to get some of the first next-gen Rivian EVs.

It’s been over four months since CEO RJ Scaringe unveiled Rivian’s more affordable R2 electric SUV.

After introducing the R2 in March, Rivian’s next-gen EV is already among the most anticipated electric vehicles.

The R2, starting at $45,000, is nearly half the cost of Rivian’s current R1S and R1T models, which cost $74,900 and $69,900, respectively.

Rivian’s R1 models helped establish the brand as a premium EV maker. The R2 is expected to expand its market and attract new buyers with a lower price tag.

The R2 still has that Rivian “essence,” but in a smaller, more affordable package. At 4,715 mm long, 1,700 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,935 mm, the R2 is much smaller than the R1S ( 5,100 mm x L, 1,873 mm x H, 3,075 x wheelbase).

Rivian-R2-pre-orders
Rivian R2 (Source: Rivian)

In terms of size, the R2 is comparable to Tesla’s Model Y at 4,750 mm long, 1,624 mm tall, and 2,890 mm wheelbase.

Like Tesla’s top-selling Model Y, Rivian expects R2 will help attract new buyers, even in overseas markets.

Rivian-R2-pre-orders
Rivian R2 (Source: Rivian)

Rivian R2 pre-orders top 100,000 and climbing

Scaringe revealed the R2 earned over 68,000 reservations in less than a day. A little over four months later, that number is well over 100,000.

During its third annual Family and Friends Day at its Normal, IL plant on Sunday, company leaders voice their confidence in Rivian’s future. Vice President of Manufacturing Tim Fallon said that although the R2 isn’t launching until early 2026, the new EV is already generating a lot of interest.

“We’re well over 100,000 pre-orders for R2,” Fallon told the crowd of around 6,000. He added, “And those continue to climb — really climb organically.”

Rivian-R2-pre-orders
Rivian R2 interior (Source: Rivian)

Fallon explained, “As we really push R1 and R1 gen 2 and continue to get our current product out there, the R2 continues to increase in pre-orders.”

Rivian’s VP of manufacturing explained that new upgrades have increased production in Normal by about 30%.

Rivian-R2-pre-orders
Rivian family. From left to right R1T, R1S, R2, R3, R3X (Source: Rivian)

Rivian’s production slipped in Q2 to 9,612 from 13,890 in the first three months of 2024, as expected, with the plant shut down in April.

The shutdown is expected to significantly improve costs and efficiency as Rivian prepares for its next growth phase.

Rivian plans to begin R2 production in Normal in early 2026. Plant capacity is expected to reach 215,000 by then, up from around 150,000. R2 will make up the majority of production, with around 155,000 units, while R1T and R1S will make up around 85,000.

Source: WGLT

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Rivian

Rivian
Rivian R2

Rivian R2

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications