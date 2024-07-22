Rivian R2 pre-orders ‘well over’ 100,000 and climbing

Anticipation is building for Rivian’s more affordable R2 electric SUV. According to Rivian, R2 pre-orders are well over 100,000 as buyers line up to get some of the first next-gen Rivian EVs.

It’s been over four months since CEO RJ Scaringe unveiled Rivian’s more affordable R2 electric SUV.

After introducing the R2 in March, Rivian’s next-gen EV is already among the most anticipated electric vehicles.

The R2, starting at $45,000, is nearly half the cost of Rivian’s current R1S and R1T models, which cost $74,900 and $69,900, respectively.

Rivian’s R1 models helped establish the brand as a premium EV maker. The R2 is expected to expand its market and attract new buyers with a lower price tag.

The R2 still has that Rivian “essence,” but in a smaller, more affordable package. At 4,715 mm long, 1,700 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,935 mm, the R2 is much smaller than the R1S ( 5,100 mm x L, 1,873 mm x H, 3,075 x wheelbase).

Rivian R2 (Source: Rivian)

In terms of size, the R2 is comparable to Tesla’s Model Y at 4,750 mm long, 1,624 mm tall, and 2,890 mm wheelbase.

Like Tesla’s top-selling Model Y, Rivian expects R2 will help attract new buyers, even in overseas markets.

Rivian R2 (Source: Rivian)

Rivian R2 pre-orders top 100,000 and climbing

Scaringe revealed the R2 earned over 68,000 reservations in less than a day. A little over four months later, that number is well over 100,000.

During its third annual Family and Friends Day at its Normal, IL plant on Sunday, company leaders voice their confidence in Rivian’s future. Vice President of Manufacturing Tim Fallon said that although the R2 isn’t launching until early 2026, the new EV is already generating a lot of interest.

“We’re well over 100,000 pre-orders for R2,” Fallon told the crowd of around 6,000. He added, “And those continue to climb — really climb organically.”

Rivian R2 interior (Source: Rivian)

Fallon explained, “As we really push R1 and R1 gen 2 and continue to get our current product out there, the R2 continues to increase in pre-orders.”

Rivian’s VP of manufacturing explained that new upgrades have increased production in Normal by about 30%.

Rivian family. From left to right R1T, R1S, R2, R3, R3X (Source: Rivian)

Rivian’s production slipped in Q2 to 9,612 from 13,890 in the first three months of 2024, as expected, with the plant shut down in April.

The shutdown is expected to significantly improve costs and efficiency as Rivian prepares for its next growth phase.

Rivian plans to begin R2 production in Normal in early 2026. Plant capacity is expected to reach 215,000 by then, up from around 150,000. R2 will make up the majority of production, with around 155,000 units, while R1T and R1S will make up around 85,000.

Source: WGLT