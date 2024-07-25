ChargePoint (CHPT) hits network milestone with 1 million charging ports available globally

EV charging network ChargePoint recently hit a key milestone in global expansion, reaching 1 million charging ports across North America and Europe. To date, these combined ports have delivered billions of miles to EV drivers around the world.

ChargePoint’s ($CHPT) latest milestone should come as less of a surprise, as the EV charging network is a veteran in the space, expanding its reach since its founding in 2007. In that time, the network has risen to prominence across North America and Europe, garnering several partners along the way.

This year alone, ChargePoint provided piles to Mercedes-Benz’s first US charging hub and began rolling out NACS adapters to support Tesla owners. Additionally, we’ve seen the company establish partnerships with Airbnb for guest EV charging and, most recently, an agreement with Porsche.

In terms of network milestones, ChargePoint shared that it had reached 1 million quarterly active users in the fall of 2023 before overhauling its mobile app. Today, ChargePoint is touting another impressive feat, tallying 1 million available EV charging ports across its entire network.

Credit: ChargePoint

ChargePoint continues to expand global charging network

ChargePoint’s network has officially reached the 1 million mark for available public, private, and roaming EV ports across North America and Europe. Additionally, the charging network shared that those ports have delivered over 10 billion all-electric miles to drivers to date.

The company relayed that the 10 billion mile metric equates to driving around the world over 400,000 times. A more notable figure is that 4 billion of those miles came in the last year alone, providing evidence of ChargePoint’s charging network expansion as EV adoption and demand for public charging options continue to grow. Company CEO Rick Wilmer spoke about the milestones:

With more EVs on the road, ensuring drivers have access to reliable charging everywhere they need it is imperative. Enabling access to more than one million ports, on a network that has enabled more than ten billion electric miles to be driven, underscores ChargePoint’s commitment to delivering a world-class driver experience.

ChargePoint provided one last tasty stat for its charging network, estimating that its customers have avoided more than 410 million gallons of gasoline and over 2.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions by going electric and utilizing its chargers.

As always, EV drivers can access ChargePoint chargers via its mobile app, where they can locate, activate, and pay for a session, wherever that may be.