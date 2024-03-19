Tesla NACS cables are showing up on ChargePoint EV chargers

Four of ChargePoint’s EV charger models can now support Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector cables.

The Campbell, California-based EV infrastructure company posted on Twitter that NACS cables for its Express 250 DC fast charger are now available for EV charging site owners to order. The NACS cables can be retrofitted onto existing DC fast charger models because most ChargePoint stations offer modularity.

NACS cables for Express 250 are available for order today and are easily retrofitted by our experts in the field.



Tesla drivers can currently use ChargePoint DC fast chargers with readily available adapters, and Tesla also sells a CCS Combo 1 adapter.

However, NACS connector cables on ChargePoint EV chargers are going to be a lot more convenient for Tesla drivers. ChargePoint says in its FAQ:

ChargePoint Home Flex, CPF50, Express 250, and Express Plus Power Link 1000 stations can be ordered with NACS connector options. Other stations, including CP6000 and Express Plus Power Link 2000, will be available to order with NACS options soon.

ChargePoint says it now sells commercial stations with Tesla-compatible NACS connectors, and it’s working with site owners to make stations with Tesla-compatible NACS connectors available to drivers “as fast as possible.”

