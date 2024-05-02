Here’s what Electrify America’s EV charging plans are for 2024

Photo: Electrify America

Electrify America (EA) increased its total number of chargers to over 4,000 in 2023 – here’s what it’s aiming to achieve in 2024.

In 2022, there were 5.3 million customer charging sessions on Electrify America’s network. In 2023, validated data reflected 10.9 million customer charging sessions – a 106% increase year-over-year.

EA’s EV charging network grew to over 900 stations across 47 US states, the District of Columbia, and six Canadian provinces last year. It also expanded into Hawaii and North Dakota for the first time.

And in news that will make us all cheerful, the US’s largest open DC fast charging network upgraded over 680 underperforming legacy chargers to its next-gen charger.

So, here’s Electrify America’s 2024 plan (and yes, we know it’s May already): Its goal is to expand its network to 5,000 DC fast chargers by year-end. It also says it will open larger charging stations and expand its Plug&Charge payment tech. I use Plug&Charge now when I fast charge my Volkswagen ID.4, and it’s a game changer.

In February, EA launched its first indoor charging station in San Francisco, with 20 DC fast chargers capable of delivering up to 350 kW of power. It has temperature-controlled lounges, vending machines, restrooms, and wifi. We’d like more of these, please, EA. But maybe with coffee bars, too.

As for the rollout of the federal government’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, Electrify America was awarded four NEVI projects in 2023 – one in Colorado and three in Pennsylvania, according to Ohm Analytics, a research firm that tracks the EV charging marketplace.

In 2024, EA has won six NEVI projects thus far – one in Pennsylvania (second round), four in Colorado (second round), and one in Virginia.

