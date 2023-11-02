 Skip to main content

EV laggard North Dakota just got its first Electrify America charging station

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Nov 2 2023 - 1:47 pm PT
North Dakota Electrify America

Electrify America just launched its first EV charging station in North Dakota – here’s why that’s kind of a big deal.

There are a lot more oil pump jacks than EV charging stations in North Dakota. As of December 2022, North Dakota had only 600 registered EVs, putting the state at No. 50 in the US for EV registrations. (For context, 614,300 gas cars were registered there in the same period.)

North Dakota also has some of the lowest numbers of EV charging stations in the continental US – as of November 2022, it had 139 ports, and 58 of those were DC fast chargers. It’s ranked 39th for EV charger density and has 18.2 EV chargers per 100,000 residents. (The state’s population is 672,591 as of 2023.)

But North Dakota is going to receive about $25.9 million from the Biden administration’s NEVI Formula Program through 2026 to build out its charging infrastructure. It wants to put EV charging hubs every 50 miles along the north-south Interstate 29 on the state’s eastern side and Interstate 94, which runs east-west.

Electrify America opened its first EV charging station in the state on Interstate 94. The inaugural EA charging hub is in Jamestown, west of Fargo. It’s at The Shoppes at Jamestown, 2617 8th Avenue SW (pictured above). The new station features six DC fast chargers that are capable of speeds up to 350 kW.

Another Electrify America charging station is coming soon to Grand Forks, near Interstate 29, and the EV charging company anticipates installing two additional stations in North Dakota in 2024.

To put it in the simplest terms, North Dakota is an EV laggard because of range anxiety due to long driving distances (because they need EV charging stations, of course), extreme cold in the winter (see previous point), the state’s robust fossil fuel industry, and politics.

But it also has some of the cheapest electricity rates in the US, so will more residents continue to make the switch to EVs there in the coming years? We’ll see.

Photo: Electrify America

