Electrify America just launched its first EV charging station in Hawaii

Michelle Lewis  | Mar 15 2023
Electrify America Hawaii

Electrify America, the largest open DC fast charging network in the US, has opened its first EV charging station in Hawaii.

The launch brings Electrify America’s network presence to 47 states plus the District of Columbia. (I can say with confidence that they’re not in Vermont yet.)

The new Hawaii EV station is in Pearl City, on the island of Oahu. It features four EV chargers that can deliver up to 150kW. As is the case with all other Electrify America charging stations, drivers in Hawaii can pay by credit or debit card or by using the Electrify America mobile app.

As of 2022, the US Department of Energy reported that Hawaii had 406 EV charging stations and 940 charging outlets. The vast majority of those are Level 2, and there are 77 DC fast chargers.

In September, the state announced its EV infrastructure plan following the passage of the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Ed Sniffen, deputy director of Hawaii’s Highways Division, said:

Hawai‘i ranks highest among states in the adoption of electric vehicles.

Through this program we will fill gaps in the state’s charging network to make owning electric vehicles cost effective and charging more convenient to support conversion in line with our aggressive state goals.

EV adoption in Hawaii is rising quickly: As of February 2023, the number of passenger EVs in the state was 23,450, an increase of 4,833 vehicles (26%) from the same month last year, and an increase of 644 vehicles (2.8%) from January 2023, according to Hawaii’s Monthly Energy Trend. (For perspective, there are 1,068,071 registered passenger vehicles in the state.)

Electrify America and Electrify Canada currently have 800 total stations with 3,500 DC fast chargers installed or construction completed. They expect to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with over 10,000 individual chargers in the US and Canada combined by 2026. The company’s chargers offer speeds of up to 150kW or 350kW.

Read more: Here’s how the US can make EV road trips seamless

Photo: Electrify America

