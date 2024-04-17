Audi teases sporty new e-tron GT with Porsche Taycan Turbo power

The new Audi e-tron GT is gearing up for its debut as prototypes begin hitting the streets for testing. Audi’s refreshed e-tron GT is expected to pull upgrades from the new Porsche Taycan Turbo. The new electric sports car will likely feature a bigger battery, more range, and performance.

Like the Porsche Taycan, Audi’s e-tron GT was one of the first EVs in terms of performance and style to be discussed alongside the Tesla Model S.

Porsche just revealed major upgrades for the 2025 Taycan, including longer range, faster charging, and even better performance. The new Taycan reaches “new heights in terms of performance,” according to Kevin Giek, head of the product line.

Shortly after, Porsche introduced the 1,092 hp Taycan Turbo GT, its fastest street-legal vehicle of all time, with a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 2.1 seconds.

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (with Weissach Package) earned the fastest production car title at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in California, beating out Tesla’s Model S Plaid.

Now, it’s Audi’s turn for a refresh. Audi teased the new e-tron GT prototype this week as it gears up for its official debut.

Audi e-tron GT prototype (Source: Audi AG)

Audi e-tron GT due for Porsche Taycan Turbo upgrade

Through the camouflage, the new e-tron keeps its wide body, low-sitting design. However, if you look closely, the front bumper does appear to have been redesigned.

These likely include upgrades first revealed on the new Taycan, such as bigger air vents and sleek new headlights. Audi’s new e-tron GT will also wear the brand’s new badging, shown on the Q8 e-tron.

Audi e-tron GT prototype (Source: Audi AG)

Audi did reveal the new electric sports car will feature an improved suspension for enhanced driving dynamics. It’s expected to be equipped with the Taycan’s new dual-valve dampers and Torque Vectoring Plus rear differential.

Although Audi has yet to reveal the full details, the car is expected to have more powerful motors, an enhanced battery, and upgraded driving dynamics.

A new prototype was recently caught during winter testing in Scandinavia. The video from CarSpyMedia reveals the sleek electric sports car driving by. At one point, you can see the e-tron GT nearly lift off the ground as it races through icy conditions.

New Audi e-tron GT spotted testing (Source: CarSpyMedia)

Audi’s current e-tron GT features up to 523 hp. Although it’s due for an upgrade, Audi’s new electric sports car isn’t expected to pack quite the punch of the new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (with Weissach Package) with up to 1,092 hp.