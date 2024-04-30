Tesla Megapack to power new massive record-breaking 1.3 GWh battery system

Tesla Megapack has been selected to power a massive new record-breaking 1,3 GWh battery system from Neoen in Australia.

This project is the second stage of the Collie Battery project, which is named after a town in Western Australia where the project is located.

As we previously reported, France’s Neoen is already building the first stage with Tesla Megapack 2XLs.

The first stage consists of 224 Tesla Megapack 2XL units for 219 MW / 877 MWh of capacity.

Today, Neoen announced that it has received a contract for the second stage, which is even going to be bigger. The company wrote in a press release:

Neoen, one of the world’s leading producers of exclusively renewable energy, has been awarded a 300 MW / 4-hour capacity services contract by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) in a competitive tender initiated by the Western Australian Coordinator of Energy. The service will be delivered by Stage 2 of Collie Battery sized at 341 MW / 1,363 MWh and consisting of 348 Tesla Megapack 2 XL units. The project is located near the town of Collie, on the country of the Wilman people of the Bibbulmun nation, in the Southwest region of Western Australia (WA). It will connect to Western Power’s new Palmer Terminal substation in the South-West Interconnected System (SWIS), a separate network to the one on the eastern coast of Australia.

With 348 Megapack 2 XL units and a capacity of 1.3 GWh, it is expected to become the new largest battery system in Australia and one of the biggest in the world.

Neoen confirmed that it has provided “notices to proceed to Tesla and construction contractor UGL.”

The second stage is expected to be operational in Q4 2025 and provide significant grid services to South-West Interconnected System (SWIS) with the ability to charge and discharge 20% of the average demand of the network.

Electrek’s Take

Despite increased competition, Tesla seems to still have strong demand for Megapack.

A 1.3 GWh project represents more than a quarter of Tesla’s new record-breaking quarterly Megapack deployment capacity.

However, that capacity is increasing fast as Tesla recently disclosed having deployed a new line at its Megafactory in Lathrop and it is also building a new Megafactory in China.

Tesla expects its energy storage business to continue to grow significantly and so far, it is delivering on this expectation.