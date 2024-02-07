Porsche upgrades the 2025 Taycan with more range, performance, and fast charging

Porsche’s electric sports received a major upgrade for the 2025 model year. The new Porsche Taycan features longer range, more performance, and fast charging capabilities.

2025 Porsche Taycan gets even more performance

Porsche has been testing the new Taycan model for several months now, and it’s finally here. The new electric sports sedan is upgraded in nearly every way.

“We are continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan.” Kevin Giek, head of the Taycan line, said.

The new 2025 Porsche Taycan reaches “new heights in terms of performance” with improved driving dynamics. Meanwhile, Porsche was able to improve efficiency for longer-range trips.

All new Porsche Taycan models will beat their predecessors off the line. For example, the RWD Taycan Turbo can now sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. That’s 0.6 seconds quicker than the previous version.

Porsche included a new push-to-pass function (Sport Chrono package) that provides a power boost of up to 70 kW, depending on the model.

The new function will last 10 seconds at the push of a button. The added power lifts the system output to 938 hp on the top model, making it the most powerful Porsche production vehicle yet.

The new 2025 Porsche Taycan (Source: Porsche)

Faster Charging and more range

At 800V DC fast charging stations, the new Porsche Taycan can charge at up to 320 kW under ideal conditions. That’s 50kW more than the previous model.

Porsche also included a standard 150 kW DC/DC converter to optimize speeds on 400V networks.

Although not an official rating, Porsche tested the 2025 Taycan, resulting in ranges of up to 365 miles (587 km). That was with the large battery model.

2025 Porsche Taycan (Source: Porsche)

Porsche says it continues working on its “fast travel” strategy, including shorter charging stops and longer range.

The new Porsche Taycan can charge from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes with ideal conditions. Porsche said the Performance Battery Plus now has a gross capacity of 105 kWh, up from 93 kWh.

All Porsche Taycans come with adaptive air suspension standard. The new AWD model offers Active Ride suspension as an option.

Porsche added a new rear-axle motor with up to 80 kW more power than the previous version. It also included a modified pulse inverter, more powerful batteries, new thermal management, and a next-gen heat pump to improve efficiency.

New features and improved design

The 2025 Taycan comes with more standard features than ever, with Lane Change Assist, Ambient lighting, Porsche Intelligent Range Manager, a new cooling system, and more.

Porsche made the new Taycan even more attractive with new front and rear styling, including new headlights and taillights. With new front fenders and flatter headlights, the Taycan looks sportier than ever.

2025 Porsche Taycan interior (Source: Porsche)

A Porsche logo is included in the rear light strip, featuring a 3D, glass-look design. An illuminated version is available for the first time.

Another notable feature is the Turbonite accent color, making the new Turbo and Turbo S models stand out from other versions on both the exterior and interior.

The new Taycan received several interior upgrades, including standard door sill protectors. Two new leather-free options are also available in Black and Black/ Slate Grey.

An updated instrument cluster and infotainment include added functions. Porsche added a mode switch on the steering wheel.

Porsche says Apple CarPlay is “more deeply integrated” into the Taycan’s displays and functions. The new in-car function enables video streaming on the central and passenger display.

2025 Porsche Taycan trim Starting Price

(not including $1,995 destination fee) Taycan $99,400 Taycan 4S $118,500 Taycan Turbo $173,600 Taycan Turbo S $209,000 Taycan 4 Cross Turismo $111,100 Taycan 4S Cross Turismo $125,200 Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo $176,300 Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo $211,700 2025 Porsche Taycan prices and trims

The new 2025 Porsche Taycan sedan and Cross Turismo are available to order now. Porsche expects the new models to hit US showrooms this summer.

Porsche’s upgraded 2025 Taycan starts at $99,400 (not including $1,995 destination fee). Prices run upwards of $211,700 for the top Turbo S Cross Turismo.