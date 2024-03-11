Porsche’s new 1,092 hp Taycan Turbo GT steals another Tesla record as its fastest vehicle yet

The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is an all-electric powerhouse. With over 1,000 hp and a 0 to 60 mph in 2.1 seconds, it is the fastest, most powerful road-legal Porsche of all time.

Porsche has been on a roll the past few months as it expands its all-electric lineup. After revealing the fully electric Macan in January, its first established model converted to an EV, Porsche followed it up with an upgraded Taycan last month.

The new Taycan is better in every way, with more range, faster charging, and added performance. “We are continuing this success story with the extensively updated Taycan,” head of the line, Kevin Giek, said.

Porsche included a bigger battery (105 kWh), new thermal management, and a heat pump to improve efficiency.

The new 2025 Taycan reaches “new heights in performance” with all trims quicker than their predecessors.

Porsche added features like a new push-to-pass function that boosts power by up to 70 kW (for ten seconds) at the push of a button. With up to 938 hp for a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 4.5 seconds, the new Taycan Turbo is Porsche’s most powerful road-legal car yet. That is until Porsche revealed the Taycan Turbo GT on Monday.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (Source: Porsche AG)

Meet the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

Porsche teased the powerful Taycan Turbo GT several times leading up to its official debut Monday.

A pre-series model driven by Lars Kern lapped the Nurburgring in 7:07:55. That’s 26 seconds faster than the Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sport and 18 seconds ahead of the Tesla Model S Plaid (with track package) record of 7:25:31.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT sets new record at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche revealed the new model with Weissach Package after earning the fastest electric series production car title at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in California.

With a lap time of 1:27:87, Kern set another record. “To prove your mettle on the track, it’s not enough to simply have as much power as possible. The overall package of accelerating and braking, cornering grip, aerodynamics, stability and fine-tuning has to be right,” Giek explained.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (Source: Porsche AG)

He added that Porsche’s engineers have already done a great job with the updated Taycan, but “our new GT cars yet again clearly raise the bar even higher in terms of driving dynamics and enjoyment.”

Taking on Tesla

Porsche’s new high-performance EV beat the previous record of 1:30:30 set by a Tesla Model S Plaid in 2020.

Horsepower 0 to 60 mph

(seconds) Starting Price Porsche Taycan Turbo GT

(with Wessach Package) 1,092 2.1 $230,000 Tesla Model S Plaid 1,020 1.99 $89,990 Porsche Taycan Turbo GT vs Tesla Model S Plaid

Although other electric vehicles have lapped the track quicker, they were all modified. With up to 1,092 hp (with Weissach Package), the new Porsche tops the Tesla Model S Plaid at 1,020 hp.

Tesla says the Model S Plaid can go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds (with rollout subtracted). That would top Porsche’s claimed 2.1 seconds.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package interior (Source: Porsche AG)

Porsche and Tesla have been going back and forth on the fastest electric production car title since the Taycan won it in 2019.

At first glance, the high-performance EV looks like a sporty Taycan. The model features a front spoiler with aeroblades and an adaptive rear spoiler. It also includes more of a “racing vibe” than the Turbo and Turbo S models.

The Weissach Package eliminates all non-track driving equipment like the rear seats to save 157 lbs compared to the Taycan Turbo S.

Porsche’s new Taycan Turbo GT and Turbo GT with Weissach Package are now available to order. The first models are expected to hit US dealers this summer.

Which one are you going with? The new Porsche or a Tesla Model S Plaid? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.