Penske and Hitachi just launched a big electric truck charging pilot

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Mar 19 2024 - 6:00 am PT
3 Comments
Penske Hitachi
Photo: Hitachi Energy

Hitachi and Penske Truck Leasing have launched a high-capacity electric truck charging pilot at a major commercial truck depot in California.

Penske’s electric truck charging pilot with Hitachi America and Hitachi Energy supports deployments in the Stockton, California, area.

Hitachi Energy has supplied Penske with its Grid-eMotion Fleet EV charging system. Its DC fast chargers are scalable, modular, and available from 50 to 600 kW power. Hitachi says its compact system reduces space requirements by up to 60% compared to conventional EV chargers, allowing more electric trucks to fit on the lot.

The Grid-eMotion Fleet EV charging station in Stockton features 10 pedestals and can charge up to 10 trucks up to 100 kW or five trucks up to 200 kW.

The two companies are exploring AI-based smart charging for optimization. Hitachi says the Stockton pilot helps lay the groundwork for better service, maintenance, and EV charging opportunities throughout Penske’s fleet.

Penske has been testing and operating EV trucks across its leasing, rental, and logistics fleets in various industries for a few years. In October, it adopted the Xos Stepvan, a battery-electric Class 6 commercial truck, the category for single-axle and beverage trucks, rack trucks, and school buses.

This pilot launch follows the Biden Administration’s announcement of the first-ever US strategy to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission infrastructure for freight trucks.

