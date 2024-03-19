Penske and Hitachi just launched a big electric truck charging pilot

Photo: Hitachi Energy

Hitachi and Penske Truck Leasing have launched a high-capacity electric truck charging pilot at a major commercial truck depot in California.

Penske’s electric truck charging pilot with Hitachi America and Hitachi Energy supports deployments in the Stockton, California, area.

Hitachi Energy has supplied Penske with its Grid-eMotion Fleet EV charging system. Its DC fast chargers are scalable, modular, and available from 50 to 600 kW power. Hitachi says its compact system reduces space requirements by up to 60% compared to conventional EV chargers, allowing more electric trucks to fit on the lot.

The Grid-eMotion Fleet EV charging station in Stockton features 10 pedestals and can charge up to 10 trucks up to 100 kW or five trucks up to 200 kW.

The two companies are exploring AI-based smart charging for optimization. Hitachi says the Stockton pilot helps lay the groundwork for better service, maintenance, and EV charging opportunities throughout Penske’s fleet.

Penske has been testing and operating EV trucks across its leasing, rental, and logistics fleets in various industries for a few years. In October, it adopted the Xos Stepvan, a battery-electric Class 6 commercial truck, the category for single-axle and beverage trucks, rack trucks, and school buses.

This pilot launch follows the Biden Administration’s announcement of the first-ever US strategy to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission infrastructure for freight trucks.

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*