Xos’s medium-duty electric truck hits the road with Penske

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Oct 26 2023 - 1:06 pm PT
5 Comments
Xos Penske

In Penske Truck Leasing’s latest electrification move, it’s added Xos’s medium-duty electric trucks to its fleet.

Penske has adopted the Xos Stepvan, a battery-electric Class 6 commercial truck. Class 6 is the category for single-axle and beverage trucks, along with rack trucks and school buses.

Xos says its Stepvan is designed for “parcel delivery, linen and textile services trucks, utility and repair trucks, and armored transport.” Indeed, cash delivery giant Loomis added 150 of Xos’s electric armored trucks to its US operations in February.

The Stepvan has a modular battery system that allows it to be configured in a number of ways. Xos says that Penske’s Stepvan can travel up to 150 miles on a single charge, features a gross vehicle weight rating of up to 23,000 pounds, and comes in available body sizes of 16′ or 18′.

It also has a 178-inch wheelbase, 347 kW maximum horsepower, and max torque of 1,737 ft-lbs.

The Stepvan’s charge time with a DC fast charger is around two hours, and with a Level 2 charger, it’s around six hours.

Penske will deploy the trucks with “multiple customers in various industries,” but doesn’t yet say how many or with whom. Penske Leasing’s services include full-service commercial truck leasing, truck fleet maintenance, truck rentals, and used truck sales. In addition to expanding its electric truck fleet, Penske is also adding EV chargers to support that fleet.

Photo: Xos

