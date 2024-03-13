 Skip to main content

Nissan and Honda may team up to slash EV prices and take on Chinese automakers like BYD

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Mar 13 2024 - 10:54 am PT
9 Comments
Nissan-Honda-EV

Nissan and Honda are considering teaming up to introduce more affordable EVs to compete with Chinese automakers like BYD. The partnership could include a new EV platform.

Nissan weighs partnership with Honda to lower EV prices

As automakers look to prevent falling further behind EV leaders like BYD, partnerships could become more common

According to Nikkei, Nissan may take the plunge as it weighs a partnership with Honda to develop more affordable EV tech.

Sources at Nissan said the automaker may discuss joint battery and vehicle development with Honda. Nissan looks to move to a common EV powertrain, which the two could partner up on purchasing. Another possibility is jointly designing and developing a shared EV platform.

The aim is to reduce EV prices as the automakers look to Chinese automakers with low-cost models like BYD.

BYD, which started as a battery maker, has a significant advantage by building nearly all vehicle parts in-house.

The Chinese EV leader declared a “liberation battle” against ICE vehicles by slashing EV prices and introducing electric cars with prices as low as $9,700 (69,800 yuan).

BYD-new-EV-platform
BYD Dolphin EV Honor Edition (Source: BYD)

After launching in Japan last year, BYD already accounted for 20% of Japan’s EV imports in January. China’s surging EV growth pushed the nation ahead of Japan to become the leading global vehicle exporter last year.

Once viewed as an EV pioneer with the launch of the LEAF in 2010, Nissan is now falling behind the market. Following a bumpy start, Nissan Ariya production is finally running smoothly at Honda’s intelligent factory.

Nissan-Ariya-price
2024 Nissan Ariya electric SUV (Source: Nissan)

Nissan slashed prices by up to $6,000 on the 2024 Ariya in the US, which now starts at $39,590, as it looks to regain market share.

Meanwhile, Honda’s first electric SUV, the 2024 Honda Prologue, will start at $47,400 in the US. With the $7,500 EV tax credit, the EV starts at under $40,000. The Prologue is based on GM’s Ultium platform, with up to 296 miles range.

Honda-Nissan-EV
2024 Honda Prologue (Source: Honda)

Electrek’s Take

Japanese automakers, including Nissan, Honda, and Toyota, are falling behind in the EV market due to a slow shift from hybrids.

These automakers are now looking to prevent falling further behind, promising to release next-gen EV tech to cut costs and improve competitiveness.

Honda already scrapped plans to build affordable EVs with GM, citing a “changing business environment.” CEO Toshihiro Mibe said in an interview with Bloomberg TV, “After studying this for a year, we decided that this would be difficult as a business, so at the moment we are ending development of an affordable EV.”

Will a partnership with Nissan to lower EV prices be any different? More details will likely surface soon, so check back for more info on the Nissan and Honda EV partnership.

