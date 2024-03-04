Nissan slashes starting price of 2024 Ariya electric SUV to $39,590

Nissan is slashing prices on its first global electric SUV. The 2024 Nissan Ariya now starts at $39,995, with a lower starting price on all trims.

Nissan cuts 2024 Ariya EV price

Sales of Nissan’s first all-electric SUV in the US are heating up. Nissan sold 3,765 Ariya models in Q4 for a total of 13,464 handed over in 2023.

That’s nearly double the decade-old LEAF electric hatchback, with only 7,152 units handed over last year, down 40% YOY. Although Ariya production got off to a bumpy start, Nissan’s new Intelligent factory, where the Ariya is built, is running smoothly.

Nissan says new production methods and tech reduce costs by 10% at the new factory compared to old processes.

Now, Nissan looks to pass the savings on to make its electric SUV more competitive. Nissan announced Monday it’s slashing the 2024 Ariya electric SUV’s starting price to $39,590.

Nissan cut Ariya prices by up to $6,000. The base, Ariya Engage, has been lowered by $3,600. Below is a list of the updated 2024 Nissan Ariya prices.

2024 Nissan Ariya trim Battery

(kWh) MSRP Engage FWD 63 $39,590 Venture + FWD 87 $41,190 Evolve + FWD 87 $44,190 Empower + FWD 87 $47,690 Engage e-4ORCE 63 $43,590 Engage + e-4ORCE 87 $45,190 Evolve + e-4ORCE 87 $48,190 Platinum + e-4ORCE 87 $54,190 2024 Nissan Ariya starting price by trim

Trisha Jung, senior director of EV strategy and transformation at Nissan US, explained: “As the electric vehicle market continues to develop and grow, the revised pricing for the 2024 Ariya will improve the model’s competitiveness and ensure we are delivering maximum value to our customers.”

Nissan offers the Ariya in two battery sizes (63 kWh or 87 kWh), with the option of FWD or its dual-motor e4ORCE AWD. The 2024 model offers up to 304 EPA miles range.

Following Ford’s move to officially launch Tesla Supercharger access last week, Nissan said a NACS adaptor will be available for the Ariya later this year.

The move comes after Ford also cut prices on its Mustang Mach-E last month while introducing new incentives on the F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

