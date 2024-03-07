2024 Honda Prologue electric SUV starts under $40,000 with full EV tax credit eligibility

Who says electric cars are too expensive? The 2024 Honda Prologue, the brand’s first all-electric SUV, qualifies for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. With the added credit, the Honda Prologue hits the “sweet spot,” with starting prices under $40,000.
After kicking off production last month, Honda’s first fully electric SUV will begin hitting dealerships any day.
Ahead of the first models rolling out, Honda shared starting prices and specs for the 2024 Honda Prologue. Based on GM’s Ultium Platform (that powers Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick EVs), the Prologue features the “highest standard driving range rating in its class,” according to Honda.
The 2024 Honda Prologue starts at $47,400 (excluding a $1,395 destination fee) with up to 296 miles EPA range.
The AWD dual-motor version with up to 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque starts at $50,400, while the range-topping Elite trim’s starting price is $57,900.
Honda announced the 2024 Prologue is eligible for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. With the credit, the Prologue’s starting price falls below $40,000.
|2024 Honda Prologue trim
|Starting Price
(w/o $1,395
destination fee)
|Starting price after
tax credit
(w/o $1,395
destination fee)
|Starting price after
tax credit
(with $1,395
destination fee)
|EPA Range
(miles)
|EX (FWD)
|$47,400
|$39,900
|$41,295
|296
|EX (AWD)
|$50,400
|$42,900
|$44,295
|281
|Touring (FWD)
|$51.700
|$44,200
|$45,595
|296
|Touring (AWD)
|$54,700
|$47,200
|$48,595
|281
|Elite (AWD)
|$57,900
|$50,400
|$51,795
|273
“Having the Honda Prologue qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit is great news for our customers,” Lance Woelfer, assistant VP of Honda America National Auto Sales, said.
Hitting the sweet spot of the EV market
Woelfer explained that the Prologue hits the “sweet spot” as a sleek, sporty electric SUV with the right price.
Although it’s based on GM’s platform, Honda tuned the vehicle with added multi-link front and rear suspensions for a “sporty and engaging” drive.
The 2024 Honda Prologue also comes loaded with standard features, including:
- Built-in Google
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Wireless phone charger
- 19″ aluminum alloy wheels
- Dual-zone climate control
With up to 150 kW DC fast charging rates, the Prologue’s 85 kWh battery pack can gain 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes.
Top comment by Grant
It's a nice vehicle. I'm not sure I would want the first iteration of an EV just to be safe, especially since Honda is new to EVs. They priced it well, but it has about 40 miles less range than a Model Y.
Honda makes it easy for drivers to go electric with three charging packages included with purchase. Each option is tailored to different living situations and preferences.
The first option (A) includes a Level 2 Home charger, a $500 installation credit, a $100 EVgo charging credit, and a 60 kWh Electrify America intro charging.
Option B includes a portable Level 1 and 2 charging kit, $250 installation credit, $300 EVgo credit, and 60 kWh intro charging at EA.
For those who already have a charger or live in an apartment or condo, option C offers a $750 EVgo charging credit and 60 kWh intro charging at EA.
