 Skip to main content

2024 Honda Prologue electric SUV starts under $40,000 with full EV tax credit eligibility

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Mar 7 2024 - 8:33 am PT
22 Comments
Honda-Prologue-tax-credit

Who says electric cars are too expensive? The 2024 Honda Prologue, the brand’s first all-electric SUV, qualifies for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. With the added credit, the Honda Prologue hits the “sweet spot,” with starting prices under $40,000.

2024 Honda Prologue eligible for full $7,500 EV tax credit

After kicking off production last month, Honda’s first fully electric SUV will begin hitting dealerships any day.

Ahead of the first models rolling out, Honda shared starting prices and specs for the 2024 Honda Prologue. Based on GM’s Ultium Platform (that powers Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick EVs), the Prologue features the “highest standard driving range rating in its class,” according to Honda.

The 2024 Honda Prologue starts at $47,400 (excluding a $1,395 destination fee) with up to 296 miles EPA range.

The AWD dual-motor version with up to 288 hp and 333 lb-ft of torque starts at $50,400, while the range-topping Elite trim’s starting price is $57,900.

Honda announced the 2024 Prologue is eligible for the full $7,500 EV tax credit. With the credit, the Prologue’s starting price falls below $40,000.

2024 Honda Prologue trimStarting Price
(w/o $1,395
destination fee)		Starting price after
tax credit
(w/o $1,395
destination fee)		Starting price after
tax credit
(with $1,395
destination fee)		EPA Range
(miles)
EX (FWD)$47,400$39,900$41,295296
EX (AWD)$50,400$42,900$44,295281
Touring (FWD)$51.700$44,200$45,595296
Touring (AWD)$54,700$47,200$48,595281
Elite (AWD)$57,900$50,400$51,795273
2024 Honda Prologue prices and range

“Having the Honda Prologue qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit is great news for our customers,” Lance Woelfer, assistant VP of Honda America National Auto Sales, said.

Honda-Prologue-tax-credit
2024 Honda Prologue (Source: Honda)

Hitting the sweet spot of the EV market

Woelfer explained that the Prologue hits the “sweet spot” as a sleek, sporty electric SUV with the right price.

Although it’s based on GM’s platform, Honda tuned the vehicle with added multi-link front and rear suspensions for a “sporty and engaging” drive.

Honda-first-electric-SUV
Honda Prologue Elite (Source: Honda)

The 2024 Honda Prologue also comes loaded with standard features, including:

  • Built-in Google
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
  • Wireless phone charger
  • 19″ aluminum alloy wheels
  • Dual-zone climate control

With up to 150 kW DC fast charging rates, the Prologue’s 85 kWh battery pack can gain 65 miles of range in about 10 minutes.

Top comment by Grant

Liked by 1 people

It's a nice vehicle. I'm not sure I would want the first iteration of an EV just to be safe, especially since Honda is new to EVs. They priced it well, but it has about 40 miles less range than a Model Y.

View all comments

Honda makes it easy for drivers to go electric with three charging packages included with purchase. Each option is tailored to different living situations and preferences.

Honda-Prologue-interior
Honda Prologue Elite interior (Source: Honda)

The first option (A) includes a Level 2 Home charger, a $500 installation credit, a $100 EVgo charging credit, and a 60 kWh Electrify America intro charging.

Option B includes a portable Level 1 and 2 charging kit, $250 installation credit, $300 EVgo credit, and 60 kWh intro charging at EA.

Honda-first-electric-SUV
Honda Prologue Elite interior (Source: Honda)

For those who already have a charger or live in an apartment or condo, option C offers a $750 EVgo charging credit and 60 kWh intro charging at EA.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Honda

Honda
Honda Prologue

Honda Prologue

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising