Here are all the confirmed EV ads airing during the 2024 Super Bowl [Videos]

The NFL’s “big game” is less than a week away, and companies with deep pockets are starting to tease the ads that will air on Sunday. If you’re an EV enthusiast, the trend of all-electric models dominating the automotive ad category will continue during this year’s Super Bowl. Below are the commercials that have been confirmed will air during this year’s game.

As the final game of the 2023-2024 NFL season approaches, there are some traditions that fans can expect to take part in Sunday. Aside from gambling on relatively mundane things like how long the national anthem with run or what color the Gatorade will be, Americans use Super Bowl Sunday as a day to overeat, get together with friends and family, and tune in to the big game, whether its to see the league’s best compete, cheer on Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, or to simply enjoy the commercials.

Last year’s game saw an average of 115.1 million viewers across all platforms – easily one of the largest annual audiences attentively watching and a perfect opportunity to get the word out about a brand and its products if you have the money. Air time for a 30-second spot during the 2024 Super Bowl reportedly starts at 7 million dollars.

While automakers have always held some presence during the Super Bowl, the commitment to the astronomical ad buy has deterred many OEMs in recent years… unless, of course, we’re talking EVs. GM’s all-electric lineup has been a mainstay on Super Bowl Sunday the last four years but decided to pass this year amidst recent development setbacks.

Last year’s broadcast also saw an EV commercial from Polestar and, the year before that, spots from Kia and BMW. As we approach Sunday’s game, we will see some of those same brands touting their latest EV technology, each taking different approaches to their ad campaigns.

Here are the confirmed EV spots airing during this year’s Super Bowl.

Cristopher Walken will promote the new BMW i5

BMW is returning to the Super Bowl in 2024 with a new spot starring beloved actor Christopher Walken. The teaser, titled “Ad for an ad” doesn’t reveal much, but given BMW’s last Super Bowl commercial and its commitment to electrification, we expect EVs to be the main focus – particularly the German automaker’s new i5 series. Here’s the teaser:

Volkswagen will promotes its community and heritage

Fellow German automaker Volkswagen returns to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014. It has begun teasing its upcoming commercial with a couple of quick spots highlighting its community of drivers over the decades.

The automaker has also offered a nod to its past, releasing a video about the debut of the Beetle, which first debuted in the US in the late 1940s. The Super Bowl ad is called “An American Love Story” and is expected to showcase the automaker’s past alongside its all-electric future – perhaps we see a new ID.Buzz EV next to its classic combustion van counterpart?

If you hope to see an EV version of the Beetle debut Sunday, you shouldn’t hold your breath. Here’s one of the teasers:

Kia to promote its EV9 EV during the 2024 Super Bowl

Last but not least is Kia – part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is arguably leading the pack of legacy automakers diving head first into the all-electric future. On display during the big game will be the new three-row EV9 SUV, which recently began making deliveries to US reservation holders and has the makings to be a hit.

Like its competitors above, Kia is merely teasing its 2024 Super Bowl ad called “The Power Within.” However, unlike those above, we know for certain what EV will be promoted. Here’s the 15-second teaser:

EV ads, or car commercials in general, are a bit light this year, but the 2024 Super Bowl is sure to garner another massive audience of consumers – many of whom are even keener on the idea of owning or leasing their first EV than they were a year ago.

Keep an eye out for these spots on Sunday and try not to drink too much; Mondays already suck.