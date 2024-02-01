Kia EV9 sales are heating up in the US

Kia’s new three-row electric SUV is gaining momentum in the US. Over 1,400 Kia EV9 models were handed over in January, topping the EV6 in US sales.

Kia EV9 outpaces EV6 despite record sales month

Kia started the year strong, with EV sales growing 57% YOY. A big reason behind Kia’s success is the launch of its first three-row electric SUV, the EV9.

After launching the EV9 (see our review) in December, Kia sold 1,408 models last month. That’s up 27% from the 1,113 handed over the month before. Kia’s electric SUV even outsold Toyota’s sole EV, the bZ4X, in its first sales month.

Although Kia’s EV6 had a record January with 1,213 units sold, the new EV9 is already outpacing it as the brand expands into new segments.

Eric Watson, vice president of sales at Kia America, said, “Kia will charge ahead in 2024,” with several new or redesigned vehicles rolling out.

After opening EV9 pre-orders in October, Kia said the electric SUV received reservations in all 50 states less than two months later.

2024 Kia EV9 GT Line (Source: Kia)

Kia calls the EV9’s $54,900 (not including destination) starting price an industry “wake-up call.” The EV9 is slightly bigger than Kia’s Telluride at 197.2″ long but is about the same height.

The EV9 features “true SUV capabilities,” according to Kia, with seating for up to seven, more cargo room than the Range Rover P400 3-Row, 7.9″ of ground clearance, and up to 304 miles EPA range.

With 42.8″ of 2nd-row legroom, the EV9 tops rivals, including the Cadillac Escalade, Land Rover Range Rover P400 3-Row, and Mercedes EQS SUV. The third row also includes more shoulder and hip room than the Tesla’s Model X.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

With up to 350 kW DC fast charging, the EV9 can charge from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes. The interior includes Kia’s next-gen ccNC infotainment with dual 12.3″ screens and an added 5″ HVAC screen.

Kia’s electric SUV comes in five trims. The base Light RWD EV9 starts at $54,900 (not including destination) with up to 230 miles EPA range.





Kia EV9 Trim MSRP

(including $1,495

destination fee) EPA Est. Range

(miles) Light RWD $56,395 230 Light Long

Range RWD $60,695 304 Wind e-AWD $65,395 280 Land e-AWD $71,395 280 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 270 2024 Kia EV9 trim prices and range

Although the Light Long Range RWD is over $4,000 more, you gain an extra 74 miles range (compared to the Light RWD).

Kia is building the EV9 in South Korea, but production is slated to move to its West Point, GA, plant early this year to take advantage of the federal tax credit.

For now, Kia continues offering the $7,500 EV tax credit through leasing. This makes the electric SUV cheaper than most rivals and will likely help drive Kia EV9 sales growth in 2024.

Electrek’s Take

At under $55,000, the EV9 is one of the cheapest three-row electric SUV’s on the market. It undercuts the Volvo EX90 ($77,000), Rivian R1S ($78,000), BWM iX ($87,000), and Tesla Model X ($79,990).

Kia’s EV9 is also competitively priced with Tesla’s top-selling Model Y. With the optional 7-seat layout (+$3,000), Tesla’s Model Y is around $52,000. That’s with up to 310 miles EPA range (Model Y Long Range). However, Kia’s EV9 is much larger and has more head and legroom.

At around $20,000 less than the competition, Kia’s EV9 looks like a steal. If you’ve been eyeing Kia’s new three-row electric SUV, we can help you start shopping today. You can use our link to find the best deals on the 2024 Kia EV9 at a dealer near you.