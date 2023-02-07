Watch GM’s EV ad with Netflix and Will Ferrell before it airs during the Super Bowl [Video]

With mere days away from the Super Bowl kickoff, GM and Netflix have posted the full 60-second commercial that will air during the second quarter this Sunday. The ad, which was teased by both companies last week, features Will Ferrell discussing and engaging with GM brand EVs in various Netflix shows. You can view the full spot below.

When the launch spot titled “Why not an EV?” airs in front of millions tuning in to the Super Bowl this Sunday February 12, GM and Netflix are officially kicking off a new “strategic alliance” in digital content by showcasing more and more electric vehicles in “real life” situations.

The two companies announced their new collaboration last week ahead of Sunday’s 60-second commercial featuring actor Will Ferrell navigating several renowned Netflix series alongside current and upcoming GM brand EVs.

Netflix is vowed to feature at least one electric vehicle on screen in every movie or series it manages going forward and has already done so with Audi and GM. Although Netflix is working with other automakers, its new alliance with General Motors is a big one for promoting sustainability on screen, even though both parties say the American automaker is not paying a cent for product placement in the content.

GM is, however, paying a pretty penny for the Super Bowl commercial showcasing its strategic alliance with Netflix as the average cost to air during the actual game is between $6 and $7 million for a 30-second spot, according to Variety. To hype the upcoming campaign, GM and Netflix released two teaser ads with Will Ferrell last week.

This morning, GM shared the full 60-second spot that will air during the Super Bowl featuring Will Ferrell being Will Ferrell in some pretty recognizable Netflix scenes. More below.

Watch Will Ferrell jump Netflix genres in GM’s Super Bowl ad

If you’d rather wait until Sunday and watch GM’s latest Super Bowl commercial then, so be it. But you’ll want to stop reading now because we have some spoilers coming. As promised, GM and Netflix have shared the full commercial ahead of time, featuring the following scenes and EV models:

Ferrell navigates the Army of the Dead with the GMC Sierra Denali EV

He then takes in a mysterious aroma inside a Chevy Blazer EV in Squid Game

The actor then explores the high society of Bridgerton beside the Cadillac Lyriq

Followed by a hilarious attempt to fit into the cast of Stranger Things with the Chevy Silverado EV Notice the Trail Boss badge, too? There’s also a quick cameo from GM’s Level 2 home charger.

Lastly, Ferrell helps a runaway bride escape in a GMC Hummer EV alongside Vanessa Lachey from Love is Blind, plus Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye

There are plenty of comedic bits in each scene worth a watch, and we won’t spoil the ending for you. Have a look below. Otherwise, you can watch the full GM spot on Super Bowl Sunday when it airs during the second quarter.