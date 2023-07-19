Volkswagen’s funky ‘Glamper Van’ is an electric minibus designed for festivals

Volkswagen looks to take your next festival experience to the next level with its new ID.Buzz-based “Glamper Van.” The electric minibus comes fully loaded with an Instagram-ready photo booth for an unforgettable experience.

Volkswagen’s iconic microbus recently received an electric upgrade. The German automaker revealed the ID.Buzz electric van last March, extending electrification into a new segment.

The electric van created quite the “buzz” across Europe, recording over 21,000 orders by the time it reached dealerships last year. Volkswagen’s commercial division delivered over 6,000 ID.Buzz models with 26,600 orders by the end of 2022.

The ID.Buzz (European version) features an 82 kWh lithium-ion battery and 201 hp electric motor, good for up to 258 miles driving range.

Although the electric van may differ from many cars you have driven, it’s a fun, spacious ride with plenty of versatility. (Check out our review here.)

The ID. Buzz’s latest use case is to power up your festival experience. VW commercial vehicles launched the Glamper Van festival-ready electric minibus Tuesday.

Volkswagen Glamper Van (Source: VW Commercial vehicles)

Meet VW’s new Glamper Van electric minibus for festivals

The Glamper Van is based on the ID.Buzz Cargo and wrapped in different colored designs. Volkswagen says the electric minibus will add “an extra sparkle to this festival season.”

VW’s Glamper Van is designed for festivalgoers with a full Instagram-ready photo booth, complete with props like decorative plants and flowers, colorful signs, seating, and lightning. It even has a camera with included makeover filter to help you “capture the festival atmosphere.”

Volkswagen Glamper Van interior (Source: VW Commercial vehicles)

The ID.Buzz Cargo is designed for almost every trade with up to 254 miles range, a massive cargo area with up to 3.9 cubic meters loading volume, plenty of charging ports, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, and more features to make your life easier.

VW says the one-off Glamper Van will debut on July 21 at PennFest 2023, a music festival in Buckinghamshire, UK. It will be displayed alongside the ID.Buzz.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz with solar roof panels (Source: ABT)

ABT, a customer German auto tuner, even created solar panels that can fit on the roof of the electric minibus, adding roughly 1,864 extra miles (3,000 km) range each year. Or you could use it to deliver off-grid energy and level up your festival with the ability to power lights, music, entertainment, etc.

Although Volkswagen did unveil the highly-anticipated three-row version of the ID.Buzz, for those of you living in the US, deliveries are not expected until next year. Until then, check out a few cool features we saw at VW’s North American ID.Buzz reveal.