Jeep and Dodge’s new EV platform comes with 500 miles range, Hellcat performance

The first Jeep and Dodge electric vehicles will hit the US later this year. Ahead of their official launches, Stellantis revealed the new STLA Large EV platform that will underpin the upcoming Jeep and Dodge EVs. The platform features up to 500 miles range and power “that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V-8s.”

Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform is one of four global EV platforms teased during its EV Day 2021.

The automaker already unveiled the STLA Medium platform last summer. The Medium architecture aims to serve “the heart of the market” with C and D segment models, which accounted for almost half of the 78.5 million EVs sold in 2022.

STLA Large, on the other hand, will be used to power D and E segment vehicles. Stellantis says the platform provides “segment-leading capabilities” like charging efficiency, performance, and Trail Rated off-road driving.

The first EVs to use the platform will be Jeep and Dodge models, followed by Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati.

Stellantis plans to launch eight vehicles over the next two years. CEO Carlos Tavares said STLA Large would be a “driving force” as the Jeep and Dodge brands begin their EV offensive in the US.

New STLA Platform to fuel Jeep and Dodge EV rollout

The STLA Large platform will serve between 85 and 118 kWh battery pack options. With that, Stellantis targets up to 500 miles (800 km) of range for sedans.

Stellantis also said the new EV platform will include “extreme power,” claiming it will “outperform any of the existing Hellcat V-8s.” Top models could sprint from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in “the 2-second range,” according to Stellantis.

The platform comes with 400V and 800V options. Fast charging with the 800V option can add up to 4.5 kWh per minute.

New STLA Large dimensions:

Length: 187.6-201.8 inches (4,764-5,126 mm)

Width: 74.7-79.9 inches (1,897-2,030 mm)

Wheelbase: 113.0-121.1 inches (2,870-3,075 mm)

Ground clearance: 5.5-11.3 inches (140-288 mm)

Maximum tire diameter: 32.6 inches (858 mm)

The new platform release comes as Jeep and Dodge have both teased their first EV models in the past month.

Jeep’s first all-electric model in the US, the Wagoneer S, will go on sale this fall. The brand claims it will include 600 horsepower and “lightning fast” capabilities with a 0 to 60 mph sprint in around 3.5 secs. It will also feature up to 400 miles range.

After that, Jeep’s Recon is due out. The Recon is inspired by the off-road Wrangler with options like removable doors and windows.

Jeep’s Wrangler-like EV is a “rugged and capable electric SUV” that can cross the Rubicon Trail, according to Jeep’s North American boss, Jim Morrison.

Dodge is launching the electric version of its iconic Charger later this year. The electric Charger was spotted testing near Chrysler’s HQ this week, and from what’s seen, the EV carries much of the muscle car’s influence. Although specs have yet to be confirmed, rumors suggest the top trim could pack around 900 horsepower.

