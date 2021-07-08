Stellantis unveils new electrification plans across all brands with new EVs with up to 500-mile range

Stellantis, the new automaker created out of the merger between Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group, has unveiled today its electrification plans across all brands.

It is based on a new electric vehicle platform with up to a 500-mile range that you can expect to power vehicles under the Dodge brand, Chrysler brand, and more.

Today, Stellantis announced what it described as “a comprehensive electrification strategy” that includes a new €30 billion investment.

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis, commented on the announcement:

“The customer is always at the heart of Stellantis and our commitment with this €30 billion plus investment plan is to offer iconic vehicles that have the performance, capability, style, comfort and electric range that fit seamlessly into their daily lives. The strategy we laid out today focuses the right amount of investment on the right technology to reach the market at the right time, ensuring that Stellantis powers the freedom of movement in the most efficient, affordable and sustainable way.”

Here are the main announcements made today:

Plans to invest more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software, while continuing to be the automotive efficiency frontrunner, with investment efficiency 30 percent better than industry average

Targeting over 70 percent of sales in Europe and over 40 percent in the United States to be low emission vehicle (LEV) by 2030

All 14 brands committed to offering best-in-class fully electrified solutions

Delivering BEVs that meet demands of customers, with ranges of 500-800 km/300-500 miles and class-leading fast charging capability of 32 km/20 miles per minute

Four flexible BEV-by-design platforms, scalable family of three electric drive modules and standardized battery packs to cover all brands and segments

Platforms designed for long life via software and hardware upgrades

Global EV battery sourcing strategy of over 260GWh by 2030, supported by five “gigafactories” between Europe and North America

Plans include dual battery chemistries: a high energy-density option and a nickel cobalt-free alternative by 2024

Solid state battery technology introduction planned in 2026

The company’s new electric vehicles across all new brands will be based on a new BEV platform for different vehicle sizes:

STLA Small, with a range up to 500 kilometers/300 miles

STLA Medium, with a range up to 700 kilometers/440 miles

STLA Large, with a range up to 800 kilometers/500 miles

STLA Frame, with a range up to 800 kilometers/500 miles

On the customer-facing stuff, the company confirmed that Dodge will bring an all-electric pickup truck and an all-electric muscle car to market in 2024.

The group has also teased new all-electric vehicles from Jeep and several other brands.

In fact, the company announced new slogans for all brands to reflect electrification efforts:

Abarth – “Heating Up People, But Not the Planet”

Alfa Romeo – “From 2024, Alfa Becomes Alfa e-Romeo”

Chrysler – “Clean Technology for a New Generation of Families”

Citroën – “Citroën Electric: Well-Being for All!”

Dodge – “Tear Up the Streets… Not the Planet”

DS Automobiles – “The Art of Travel, Magnified”

Fiat – “It’s Only Green When It’s Green for All”

Jeep® – “Zero Emission Freedom”

Lancia – “The Most Elegant Way to Protect the Planet”

Maserati – “The Best in Performance Luxury, Electrified”

Opel/Vauxhall – “Green is the New Cool”

Peugeot – “Turning Sustainable Mobility into Quality Time”

Ram – “Built to Serve a Sustainable Planet”

Commercial Vehicles – “The Global Leader in e-Commercial Vehicles”

Electrek’s Take

Fiat-Chrysler was amongst the biggest laggards when it comes to electrification.

The merger with the PSA Group certainly helped them, but they were still in need of an acceleration of their electrification plans.

This is a good start, but it still looks like they will be behind, especially if they plan for only 40% of their sales to be all-electric in the US by 2030.

To me, it means that they plan for 60% of their sales to be gone by 2030.

But I assume they will revise that in the next few years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.