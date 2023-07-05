Stellantis reveals new EV platform for electric cars and SUVs, the first of four globally

Stellantis, the parent company behind Jeep and RAM, revealed its new global EV platform Wednesday. The STLA Medium, the first of four EV platforms, is designed to power electric cars, crossovers, and SUVs.

Stellantis STLA Medium EV platform unveiled

The new platform features up to 310 miles (500 km WLTP) range as standard that can be scaled up to 435 miles (700 km) with a performance pack.

Stellantis says electric models based on the new STLA Medium 400V electric architecture can charge from 20% to 80% in 27 minutes. Vehicles powered by the platform will be offered in front-wheel and all-wheel drive with power output ranging from 160 kW to 285 kW.

Designed to host a range of vehicles, including electric cars, crossovers, and SUVs, the STLA Medium platform aims for “the heart of the market” with C and D segment models, which accounted for nearly half of the 78.5 million vehicles sold last year.

The platform can accommodate vehicles with a wheelbase range between 2,700 to 2,9000 mm, an overall length of 4.3 to 4.9 m, and ground clearance of more than 220 mm for off-road capabilities.

For comparison, the Jeep Avenger, the brand’s first EV, is 4.08 m long with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm and 20 mm ground clearance, so slightly bigger.

Jeep Avenger (Source: Stellantis)

The unveiling comes less than two years after Stellantis outlined the automaker’s future EV products as part of its Dare Forward 2030 strategy. The plans call for four new dedicated BEV platforms – STLA Small, Medium, Large, and Frame.

Stellantis CEO, Carlos Tavares, says the STLA platform was “supported by its €30 billion investment in electrification and software.” He added:

The STLA Medium platform demonstrates the power of the global Stellantis technical community, delivering products that are hyper-focused on our customers and rewriting long-held assumptions of transportation as we drive for carbon net zero by 2038.

The platform will play a key role in the automaker’s goal of reaching 100% passenger car EV sales in Europe and 50% in the US by 2030.

Stellantis says the platform is designed to support future battery chemistries, including nickel and cobalt free, in addition to solid-state batteries. The automaker has made a series of investments recently, including in Lyten, a pioneering advanced materials company behind lithium-sulfur battery tech.

DS 4 electric (Source: Stellantis)

Up to two million EVs can be built on the STLA Medium platform, according to Stellantis, starting this year in Europe. The first up will be an electric version of the DS 4, due out next year.

In the US, Stellantis’s first electric pickup under the RAM brand, the 2025 RAM 1500 REV, is due out, which is expected to ride on the STLA Frame platform, designed for larger vehicles. Meanwhile, Jeep is due to release its first EVs in the US, including the Recon and Wagoneer S.