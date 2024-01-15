Porsche is finally unveiling the all-electric Macan EV this month – Here’s what to expect

Porsche is finally unveiling its Macan EV, the electric SUV we’ve been waiting for. The all-electric Macan will show its face for the first time this month. Here’s what you can expect.

After sales of its first EV, the Porsche Taycan, rebounded in the last three months of 2023, the automaker is preparing to enter a new segment.

Porsche handed over 40,600 EVs last year, but that number is expected to climb in 2024. Although the Taycan saw the second-highest growth of Porsche’s lineup last year behind the 911, the gas-powered Macan still outsold it by far.

Over 87,300 Porsche Macans were delivered in 2023, more than double the number of Taycan models.

The Macan was Porsche’s top-selling SUV globally last year until the Cayenne topped it in Q4. After a delay of over two years, we will see what the all-electric version will entail next week.

Porsche posted a new teaser image on its website, confirming it will be unveiling the Macan EV on January 25, 2024.

Porsche is unveiling the all-electric Macan EV on January 25, 2024 (Source: Porsche)

Porsche is unveiling the Macan EV this month

After releasing new details about the electric SUV last month, Porsche is finally giving us a date.

Porsche promises the Macan EV will be the sportiest in its segment, with over 600 hp, track skills, and unparalleled off-road capabilities.

The company has been teasing prototype models ripping through snow, mud, ice, and test tracks, but we will finally see the production version next week.

Porsche aims to find the right balance between driving dynamics and efficiency with the new Macan EV. With a drag coefficient of just 0.25, the Macan EV is one of the most aerodynamic SUVs. That’s a major improvement over the gas-powered version (0.35).

Porsche Macan EV prototype testing (Source: Porsche)

The Macan’s 100 kWh lithium-ion battery and design improvements enable over 310 miles (500 km) WLTP range across all trims.

As the first Porsche car built on the new PPE platform, the electric SUV offers an entirely new experience.

Porsche’s new 800V PPE platform enables fast charging of up to 270kW. That means you can charge up from 10% to 80% in under 22 minutes. Porsche uses a high-voltage switch to split the battery into two, each with 400V.

Porsche Macan EV winter testing (Source: Porsche)

The Macan EV uses Porsche’s latest PSM motors on the front and rear axles. Combined, they crank out over 600 horsepower (450 kW) power. Meanwhile, Porsche traction management controls over 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque (with launch control).

To tackle any terrain, Porsche included an Active Suspension Management system with two-valve damper tech, air suspension, and rear-axle transverse lock. For the first time, Porsche is also including rear-axle steering with a steering angle of up to five degrees.

Porsche Macan EV interior (Source: Porsche)

The interior will include plenty of physical buttons, three screens, and an AR head-up display. With Porsche finally unveiling the Macan EV next week, orders are expected to begin soon. Check back on the 25th to see the all-electric Porsche Macan for the first time.