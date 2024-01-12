Porsche Taycan follows 911 with double-digit sales growth in 2023

Porsche Taycan sales picked up toward the end of 2023, with over 40,600 electric models handed over last year. The Taycan followed the Porsche 911 with double-digit sales growth in 2023.

Porsche Taycan sales growth in 2023

“The Taycan is and will remain a success story,” Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche, proclaimed in October.

Porsche delivered 40,629 Taycan electric cars last year, up 17% compared to 2022. The Taycan saw the second-highest sales growth last year in Porsche’s lineup after the iconic 911 (+24%).

The luxury sports car maker delivered a total of 320,221 vehicles in 2023, up 3% year-over-year (YOY). Around 13% were the all-electric Porsche Taycan. That’s about the same as 2022.

Porsche delivered more cars in every region last year except China. Deliveries in China fell 15%, with North America taking over as Porsche’s largest market.

Taycan deliveries picked up in the last three months of 2023, with over 12,700 handed over in Q4. Porsche’s sole EV represented 10.8% of sales through the first half of 2023, outpacing ICE vehicles into the end of the year.

Porsche Taycan (Source: Porsche)

The Porsche Cayenne remained the top seller, with 87,553 models handed over last year. However, that number is down 8% over 2022. Porsche’s Macan followed closely behind, with 87,335 units delivered in 2023.

What’s next for Porsche

After several years of delays, the all-electric Porsche Macan is finally expected to launch this year.

Porsche revealed the highly anticipated Macan EV last month. Based on its new PPE platform, the Macan EV features up to 310 miles (500 km) WLTP range.

Porsche Macan EV winter testing (Source: Porsche)

The automaker is promising its electric SUV will be the “sportiest in its segment” with over 600 hp and rugged off-road abilities. With up to 270 kW charging capacity, the Macan EV can fast charge from 10% to 80% in less than 22 minutes.

The Macan EV will follow the Taycan as the second all-electric Porsche. It was initially due out in 2022, but software issues led to major delays.

After the Macan, an electric 718 Boxster is expected to arrive in 2025. We got our first look at the sporty EV last month after it was spotted testing at the Nurburgring (watch it lift off two wheels as it races around the track).

During the Macan EV launch, Porsche displayed a graphic showing an electric Cayenne will join its lineup as the fourth electric model. It’s expected to debut in 2026.