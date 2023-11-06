2024 Polestar 2 available for $349 per month with flexible 5-month lease opt-out

Polestar is bolstering the incentives with its new Flexible Lease program. Through the program, the 2024 Polestar 2 is available to lease for $349 per month. The best part is that you can end the lease after five months with no penalty.

Launched in 2019, the Polestar 2 set the premium Swedish automaker on a new all-electric journey.

Since its debut, the electric performance fastback has continued to evolve, gaining new features and improved range through OTA updates and model refreshes. For example, the Polestar 2’s latest updates added YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

Polestar’s electric car has been a hit, propelling the brand into a market leader in Norway, Sweden, Germany, the UK, and others.

The 2024 Polestar 2 has several new upgrades, including a bigger battery, enhanced motors, RWD options, and Polestar’s SmartZone. The SmartZone feature acts as a “third eye” for the driver.

Polestar says rather than a traditional grille designed for “breathing,” the SmartZone enables the car to “see” with various radars and cameras.

Now, Polestar is making it easier than ever to get your hands on its electric performance car. The Flexible Lease program eliminates the worst part of leasing a vehicle – being locked in.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

2024 Polestar 2 gains flexible lease option

Polestar’s new Flexible Lease program gives customers the option of either keeping or ending their lease after five months (and five payments). If you choose to end the lease after the period ends, there will be no early termination penalty.

Through the program, the 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor is available to lease for $349 per month (up to 24 months), with $5,349 due at signing.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

The Single Motor variant includes 82 kWh battery capacity for up to 320 miles EPA range. It also has faster charging with up to 205 kW DC.

The payment is based on an adjusted cost of $38,795 with an included $8,500 Polestar Clean Vehicle credit.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

Meanwhile, lessees will be responsible for excess wear and mileage of over 12,000 miles/year. The offer is valid until November 30, 2023. If you plan to take advantage of the deal, you must take delivery by that date.

2024 Polestar 2 variant Drivetrain Battery

capacity Max

Charging

Speed Estimated Combined EPA Range Power 0 to 60 mph Price

(including dest fee) Long range Dual motor AWD 78 kWh 155 kW 276 miles 421 hp 4.3s $56,700 Long range Single motor RWD 82 kWh 205 kW 320 miles 299 hp 5.9s $51,300 2024 Polestar 2 prices and specs (source: Polestar)

Polestar says the flexible leasing will extend to its upcoming Polestar 3 and 4 models. The Polestar 3, the brand’s first electric SUV, will begin production in the first quarter of 2024.

Are you looking to take advantage of Polestar’s lease deal? We can help you get started. You can use our link to find the right 2024 Polestar 2 model at a great price near you today.