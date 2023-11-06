 Skip to main content

2024 Polestar 2 available for $349 per month with flexible 5-month lease opt-out

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Nov 6 2023 - 9:23 am PT
Polestar is bolstering the incentives with its new Flexible Lease program. Through the program, the 2024 Polestar 2 is available to lease for $349 per month. The best part is that you can end the lease after five months with no penalty.

Launched in 2019, the Polestar 2 set the premium Swedish automaker on a new all-electric journey.

Since its debut, the electric performance fastback has continued to evolve, gaining new features and improved range through OTA updates and model refreshes. For example, the Polestar 2’s latest updates added YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

Polestar’s electric car has been a hit, propelling the brand into a market leader in Norway, Sweden, Germany, the UK, and others.

The 2024 Polestar 2 has several new upgrades, including a bigger battery, enhanced motors, RWD options, and Polestar’s SmartZone. The SmartZone feature acts as a “third eye” for the driver.

Polestar says rather than a traditional grille designed for “breathing,” the SmartZone enables the car to “see” with various radars and cameras.

Now, Polestar is making it easier than ever to get your hands on its electric performance car. The Flexible Lease program eliminates the worst part of leasing a vehicle – being locked in.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

2024 Polestar 2 gains flexible lease option

Polestar’s new Flexible Lease program gives customers the option of either keeping or ending their lease after five months (and five payments). If you choose to end the lease after the period ends, there will be no early termination penalty.

Through the program, the 2024 Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor is available to lease for $349 per month (up to 24 months), with $5,349 due at signing.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

The Single Motor variant includes 82 kWh battery capacity for up to 320 miles EPA range. It also has faster charging with up to 205 kW DC.

The payment is based on an adjusted cost of $38,795 with an included $8,500 Polestar Clean Vehicle credit.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

Meanwhile, lessees will be responsible for excess wear and mileage of over 12,000 miles/year. The offer is valid until November 30, 2023. If you plan to take advantage of the deal, you must take delivery by that date.

2024 Polestar 2 variantDrivetrainBattery
capacity		Max
Charging
Speed		Estimated Combined EPA RangePower0 to 60 mphPrice
(including dest fee)
Long range Dual motorAWD78 kWh155 kW276 miles421 hp4.3s$56,700
Long range Single motorRWD82 kWh205 kW320 miles299 hp5.9s$51,300
2024 Polestar 2 prices and specs (source: Polestar)

Polestar says the flexible leasing will extend to its upcoming Polestar 3 and 4 models. The Polestar 3, the brand’s first electric SUV, will begin production in the first quarter of 2024.

Are you looking to take advantage of Polestar’s lease deal? We can help you get started. You can use our link to find the right 2024 Polestar 2 model at a great price near you today.

Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising