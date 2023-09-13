Prime time! Amazon Prime Video has been integrated in Polestar 2 operating system

Just in time for NFL Thursday Night Football, Polestar 2 owners will be able to tune in and watch the game on Amazon Prime Video from the comfort of their… EVs. Just months after adding Google’s YouTube app to its operating system, Polestar is following up by adding another major streaming app in Prime Video.

Although the Polestar 2 is not the Geely and Volvo owned automaker’s first model, it remains its first BEV and is holding strong as the premium brand’s flagship vehicle, eclipsing 150,000 units produced as recently as last month.

Although Polestar is currently working to develop its own in-house OS for models in China, the 2 sedan still runs on Android Automotive OS with Google built-in – the first EV to feature the software when it debuted in 2019.

Since then, we’ve seen several refreshes of the Polestar 2 inside and out in addition to over-the-air (OTA) updates in between. One of the more significant OTA updates came this past June when Polestar announced the addition of the YouTube app.

Following Polestar’s latest update, 2 owners can now choose between Taylor Swift music videos on YouTube or hits like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or The Boys on Prime Video. Check it out.

Credit: Polestar

Polestar 2 owners gain Prime Video access

Today, Polestar’s Android Automotive OS adds Amazon Prime Video, enabling owners agonize over what show or movie to stream – as long as they’re parked or charging of course.

Prime Video joins a growing arsenal of apps available to Polestar owners including Waze, EasyPark, A Better Route Planner, AccuWeather, Range Assistant, and the Vivaldi web browser. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath spoke to the company’s latest app addition:

The successful launch and integration of Android Automotive OS in Polestar 2 has proven that we can leverage the best navigation and voice control in the business to make life with a Polestar easier. The Google Play store has also gained a rich variety of apps that offer interactivity and entertainment, from playing games to streaming series.

Polestar shared that app integrations like Prime Video are laying the groundwork for future implementations in upcoming EVs like the 3 and 4 SUVs for example. The automaker shared those next two models in the pipeline will feature an “evolution of the interface with larger screens and more capability.”

Looking ahead, the automaker says additional app integrations for the Polestar 2 are in the works as well. We will be sure to keep you in the loop on those OTA updates as long as you 2 owners test out Prime Video and let us know how it is.