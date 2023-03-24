Polestar 2 is the most popular electric company car in Germany, cracking top ten overall

The Polestar 2 is taking the auto industry by storm, placing among the top ten-selling electric vehicle in some of the most popular vehicle markets. In 2022, the Polestar 2 became a top-selling electric company car and made the top ten overall company cars in Germany, home of luxury vehicles and auto innovation.

Polestar 2 is among Germany’s most popular company cars

According to LeasePlan, the world’s largest fleet management service company, the Polestar 2 was the company’s most popular company car in 2022 in Germany.

Polestar’s first fully electric vehicle beat out the Tesla Model 3 Long Range and Model Y long-range, claiming the top two spots with different variants.

The Polestar 2 AWD long-distance model was the most popular choice, followed by the FWD variant that has since been upgraded to RWD.

Perhaps, more importantly, the Polestar 2 cracked the top ten overall most popular company cars in Germany as it creeps up on Volkswagen and Ford’s top-ranking spots. Christopher Schmidt, commercial director at LeasePlan Germany, said:

In the future, stronger incentives for electric cars must be created so that more and more drivers in companies can switch to electric drive and we can make the entire top 10 list greener.

Meanwhile, even without more incentives, the Polestar 2 continues gaining ground in a competitive region.

Polestar first revealed the Polestar 2 in February 2019, a premium fully electric performance fastback destined to compete with the Tesla Model 3.

The EV was initially launched in mid-2020 in Polestar’s original markets, including Norway, Sweden, Germany, UK, and Belgium, growing to become one of the most popular EVs in many of those regions since then.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

Since its launch, the Polestar 2 has evolved with over-the-air (OTA) updates, adding new features to optimize the driving experience.

Earlier this year, the 2024 Polestar 2 debuted with several exciting upgrades to complement an upgraded facelift, including bigger batteries, more powerful motors, RWD, and Polestar SmartZone that essentially acts as a third eye with intelligent cameras and sensors to enhance safety.

Electrek’s Take

This is pretty significant news considering Germany is known for its high-quality automakers. Polestar is expanding globally and establishing itself as a real threat in the rapidly growing EV market.

Polestar hit its goal of delivering over 50,000 vehicles last year as it expanded its global position.

The EV maker stregthened its position and beat expectations in Q4 while several young EV makers revealed financial struggles.

Polestar’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath is preparing for another big year with the Polestar 3 rolling out, the brands first electric SUV, with over 300 miles range.

In addition, Polestar is gearing up to launch its electric performance SUV coupe this year, the Polestar 4, which will compete with top EVs in the segment like the Tesla Model Y.

Next year, Polestar has another star-studded lineup due with the Polestar 5 electric four-door performance GT due.