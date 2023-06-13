2024 Polestar 2 gets slight price bump, but more range and new features included

EV maker Polestar revealed Tuesday that the 2024 Polestar 2 will start at $51,300 (including destination fee). Although the price is slightly higher than last year’s model, the 2024 version includes more range and new features.

Since its debut in 2020, the Polestar 2 has continued expanding into new markets and territories, propelling car sales to grow by over 500%.

Polestar’s first electric car has been a breakout hit with its Swedish minimalist design, high performance, and fun-to-drive ride that’s loaded with tech and safety features.

Over the years, the Polestar 2 has continued to evolve with OTA updates and new features to improve the driving experience.

Polestar released its new 2024 model earlier this year with several exciting new upgrades, including bigger batteries, more powerful motors, RWD options, and Polestar SmartZone. The SmartZone feature replaces the front grille with a camera and heated radar to act as a third eye for the driver.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

2024 Polestar 2 price and trims

The EV maker says the long-range single-motor variant will begin deliveries this summer with a starting price of $49,900 (plus a $1,400 destination fee for a total of $51,300).

Polestar says the new long-range single-motor Polestar 2 features a slew of new standard equipment and faster charging with up to 205 kW DC. The single motor variant will be offered in RWD with up to 320 EPA miles range and 82 kWh battery capacity.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

Meanwhile, the new dual motor trim will start at $55,300 (plus a $1,400 destination fee for a total of $56,700). The dual motor will have an AWD drivetrain with up to 276 miles EPA range and 78 kWh battery capacity. It also packs 421 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, enabling a 0 to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds.

2024 Polestar 2 variant Drivetrain Battery

capacity Max

Charging

Speed Estimated Combined EPA Range Power 0 to 60 mph Price

(including dest fee) Long range Dual motor AWD 78 kWh 155 kW 276 miles 421 hp 4.3s $56,700 Long range Single motor RWD 82 kWh 205 kW 320 miles 299 hp 5.9s $51,300 2024 Polestar 2 price and specs (Source: Polestar)

As standard, all 2024 Polestar 2 variants will include features including its Blind Spot Information System with steer assist, Cross Traffic Alert with brake assist, park assist sensors, 360-degree cameras, and auto-dimming door mirrors.

The dual motor variant includes Pilot Assist Driver, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Stop Assist, Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation, and cornering LED front fog lights. Polestar says the new electric front motor can be disengaged when not required to boost efficiency and range.

2024 Polestar 2 (Source: Polestar)

Those looking for more performance can opt for the Plus or Performance packs option. The Performance comes with 455 hp, a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 4.1 seconds, “Swedish Gold” accents, and more.

The option Plus pack, on the other hand, is $2,200 and includes a range-boosting heat pump, premium sound system, large panoramic roof with a cool reflected Polestar emblem, and an interior air quality system alongside other upgrades.

Polestar says 2024 Polestar 2 deliveries are expected to begin in August 2023 and is available to order on their website.