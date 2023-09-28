Jeep’s first fully electric SUV racks up over 40,000 orders

Jeep’s first 100% electric SUV, the Jeep Avenger, is creating a buzz in Europe. The Avenger has received over 40,000 orders since launching, as momentum picks up into the second half of the year.

The rugged SUV maker gave us a glimpse into its future electric lineup last year, previewing three new EV models set to debut by 2025.

Jeep has been building off-road-worthy SUVs since 1941, establishing a loyal base of followers. Now, the automaker is exploring new territory in fully electric vehicles.

Revealed at the 2022 Paris Motor Show last October, the Jeep Avenger is already earning recognition. Jeep’s Avenger won the European Car of the Year award for 2023, among others.

Jeep’s first electric SUV has now earned over 40,000 orders since launching at the Paris Motor Show. Fueled by Avenger sales, Jeep brand sales within the segment (B-SUV) advanced 33.5% compared to last year.

The growth comes as volumes picked up by 60% compared to the industry average of 12.8%. Jeep says the progress is attributed to Avenger deliveries reaching several new markets.

In Europe, Jeep now ranks fifth with 10.6% of the SUV market compared to 9.6% last year. The brand currently holds a double-digit market share in Germany, Spain, Poland, and the Netherlands. In Italy, they control 49.9% of the market.

Jeep electric Avenger (Source: Stellantis)

Transitioning to an electric future

The Avenger kicked off Jeep’s European EV offensive. As part of Stellantis’s Dare Forward 2030 strategy, Jeep aims for 100% EV sales in Europe (50% in North America) by 2030.

Powered by a new electric powertrain with a 400V electric motor, the Avenger offers up to 400 km (248 mile) WLTP range, which bumps up to 550 km (342 miles) in the city.

Jeep electric Avenger (Source: Stellantis)

At 160.6″ (4.08 m) long and 60″ (1.53 m) tall, the Avenger is about 6″ shorter and more compact than the Jeep Renegade.

With 100 kW DC fast-charging capabilities, the electric SUV can add 24 miles of range in just five minutes. The brand says the Avenger stays true to its DNA with 100% Jeep capabilities, enabling traveling in any conditions or terrain.

Jeep Avenger interior (Source: Stellantis)

Jeep’s first electric SUV starts at $43,500 (£35,700) and is available in four trims: Avenger, Longitude, Summit, and Altitude.

Meanwhile, Jeep is set to launch its first all-electric vehicles in the US next year. As a “rugged and capable electric SUV,” the Recon will look to make its mark with inspiration from the iconic Wrangler.

Jeep Recon (Source: Stellantis)

Like the Wrangler, the EV will include features like removable doors and windows. We got our first glimpse of the 2024 Jeep Recon Moab 4xe (likely the top trim) after images leaked out of a dealer meeting in Las Vegas.

Jeep Recon Moab 4xe (source: Jeep Recon Forum)

The Recon “has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail” with “enough range to drive back to town,” according to Jim Morrison, head of Jeep North America.

Jeep Wagoneer S (Source: Stellantis)

Jeep is also slated to release an electric version of its luxury Wagoneer SUV, called the Wagoneer S. The brand aims for around 400 miles of range with 600 horsepower.