Kia teases limited edition EV that looks like a radiant Hulk green EV6 GT

Kia is teasing a new limited edition EV ahead of its debut at The Quail during Monterey Car Week in a few days.

The new limited edition Kia EV appears to be a radiant Hulk green EV6. Although the electric car is mostly hidden in the teaser, you can see a distinct EV6 shape and headlights. Perhaps a signature green EV6 GT?

The Kia EV6 comes in six different trims, including the Light (RWD), Wind (RWD), Wind (e-AWD), GT0Line (RWD), GT-Line (e-AWD), and the prized EV6 GT.

Kia unveiled the 576hp EV6 GT last August, its most powerful vehicle, capable of running 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds. To prove its abilities, Kia put the EV6 GT up against a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder, with the EV beating them both at the line.

A 77.4 kWh battery powers the EV6 GT in addition to a 160 kW (214 hp) front motor and 270 kW (362 hp) rear motor.

Will the new model be another special edition GT or a unique one-off? We will see on Friday, August 18.

Kia is also expected to release a high-performance EV, codenamed GT1, with over 600 hp that will ride on Hyundai’s next-gen “eM” platform. According to reports out of South Korea, the GT1 will surpass the EV 6 GT to become Kia’s fastest production car, but it isn’t due out until 2025 at the earliest.

Kia EV6 GT vs. the world’s fastest supercars (Source: Kia)

The South Korean automaker has added several new all-electric vehicles to its portfolio recently, including the flagship EV9 (already starting strong in its first sales month) and the EV5 (which we finally saw in production form thanks to new leaked images).

In the meantime, Kia has lowered EV6 prices here in the US, making it the most affordable it’s ever been.